CESAREO GARASA: Ready for fall, fair's musical lineup

As someone born in the fall, October to be precise, I look forward to entering this time of year. Temperatures cool off and the colors in nature change into shades that reflect the season's subtle melancholy.
Oranges and browns abound, jackets come out of hiding for the first time in months and even the sunsets hum with a bluish pink hue that are punctuated by plush, gray clouds. They look and feel the way Miles Davis's trumpet sometimes sounds: muted, lovely, flowing, pensive, sad.
It's also time to bask in its usual sights, sounds and smells of the Kern County Fair.
Besides proving that you can deep-fry just about anything, this annual rite of fall isn't just about funnel cakes and corn dogs, it's about indulging in its main principle: have fun. Be a kid again.
But while I'm a fan of fair corn dogs — a huge fan, really — the biggest draw to me is the live music.
Some of the best concerts I've ever seen have been at the Kern County Fair, including Santana, Tower of Power, Morris Day and The Time and, my favorite, Cheap Trick.
As usual, the main events will be held at the Budweiser Pavilion (Hunter Hayes kicks off the fair this evening) and all shows start at 8 p.m. All shows are included in the price of admission to the fair.
Remember: Parking can be a challenge so arrive with plenty of time and please follow any recommended health precautions and protocols.
Here are the shows that got my attention.
Ohio Players and The Emotions
This show fills the obligatory 1970s-soul spot held in previous years by acts like War and the aforementioned Tower of Power. This year, the funk and groove will be provided by two bands.
The first is The Ohio Players who are responsible for "Love Rollercoaster," one of the catchiest and chaotic (that ending!) songs of the disco era, and the single "Fire." I also remember the band for its string of unforgettably provocative album covers, especially 1975's "Honey."
The second band is The Emotions whose music isn't as wonderfully weird and greasy as the Players' but who are no less potent. The Emotions' songs can be downright buoyant like its hit song "Best of My Love" and its roller rink anthem "Boogie Wonderland."
Ohio Players and The Emotions perform Friday.
Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos Del Norte
As I wrote about his Kern County Fair appearance in 2017, "(Ramon) Ayala is a legendary figure in norteño and corrido (narrative ballads) music." If anything, his influence since then — as a songwriter, accordionist and celebrity — has only deepened. His song "Tragos Amargos" is one of the happiest, most achingly tragic songs in any language I've ever encountered and inspires gritos every time those first few accordion notes are heard.
This show is going to be a blast. Highly recommended.
Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos Del Norte perform Sunday.
24K Magic! Tribute to Bruno Mars
The only reason I wanted to mention this show, which I'm sure will be a fun representation of a Bruno Mars show for a fraction of what it would cost to actually see him live, is because of a bit of synchronicity I find amusing.
As a child growing up in Hawaii, Mars gained some local popularity for being a pint-sized Elvis Presley impersonator. No joke. If you watch the 1992 romantic comedy "Honeymoon in Vegas" (a personal favorite), starring Nicolas Cage, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Caan, you'll see a 6-year old Bruno Mars, decked out in a blue Elvis Presley jumpsuit, pompadour and all, belting out " I Can't Help Falling in Love With You."
So Bruno Mars is definitely an artist who's no stranger to tribute acts. Also, the sheer amount of hits Mars has in his catalog is stunning and I'm sure 24K Magic! will be playing them all. I mean "Uptown Funk"? This band is gonna make some dragons wanna retire, man.
24K Magic plays on Monday.
Phil Wickham
Phil Wickham's music is ubiquitous in the contemporary Christian genre. If you've attended any contemporary service in the last 10 years, you've heard, and probably sang to, songs of his like "Your Love Awakens Me" and "This is Amazing Grace." I cannot understate how huge Wickham's contribution to Christian music is. It's massive.
His performance at the fair this year is a boon for local audiences. His faith-based music is remarkably produced and expertly crafted. Both the message and the melodies of his music will stick with audiences long after the concert is over. Expect this show to be packed.
Phil Wickham plays Tuesday.
Ginuwine
One word: "Pony." That is all.
Ginuwine performs Sept. 30.
Plain White T's
For a while, the Plain White T's song "Hey There Delilah" was inescapable. The 2006 acoustic guitar-driven single, with its earnest vocal delivery and lush orchestral arrangement (added to the latter 2007 single version) was like a 21st century reworking of Kansas' "Dust in the Wind."
But where that latter song dealt with mortality and existential despair, "Hey There Delilah" was about a yearning, long-distance, possibly unrequited love affair. So a whole other type of existential despair.
Speaking of existentialism, a lot of the band's audience who grew up with its music are now old enough to realize that they're now on the other end of the generation gap. ("Welcome to the club," says the soon-to-be-49-year-old writer.)
I find it fully appropriate that the Plain White T's lovely ditty of youthful earnestness and hopeful potential will play as the soundtrack to the lilting melancholy of this year's autumn. One that will hit some of us with a realization; an earned, newfound awareness that a change of seasons doesn't just happen to trees.
Plain White T's plays on Oct. 1.
Also performing at the Budweiser Pavilion: country act Russell Dickerson on Thursday, pop group X Ambassadors on Saturday; country singers Ashley McBryde and Dylan Scott on, respectively, Sept. 28 and 29; and Mexican singer El Dasa on closing day, Oct. 2.
Other stages
Over at the Main Plaza Stage, Fresno musician Patrick Contreras — whose 2020 album "A Little Night Music" hit No. 1 on the iTunes and Amazon Latin album charts — will performing his passionate and explosive "Violin on Fire" show along with a deep catalog of covers that ranges from hip-hop to classical to the obligatory "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."
The self-described "rock 'n' roll with hillbilly soul" act Rocky Bottom Boys, who makes its rounds playing on the fair circuit around the country, will play the Main Plaza Stage as well, staggering set times with Contreras. Both acts will play two to four sets a day, alternating.
Local singer Genesis Duncan will play the Main Plaza Stage on Saturday at 2 p.m., marking the 23-year-old singer's 13th year performing at the fair.
At the Frontier Stage, funky local multi-genre cover bands No Stringz Attached will be playing tonight (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m., The Akoustiks on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and J2 and The Bizzness on Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
Lastly, the excellent Mariachi San Marcos will be at the Villa Festiva Stage on Fridays and Sundays at 6 p.m.,