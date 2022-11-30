 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CESAREO GARASA: Prepare for musical holiday treats this month

Usually, the name Mariachi Sol de México would bring to mind visions of warm sunshine and drinking margaritas on a veranda somewhere. However, this Dec. 8 at the Fox Theater, Mariachi Sol de México and José Hernández will evoke a different kind of warm festivity with "A Merry-Achi Christmas" holiday concert.

The evening will include a blend of mariachi classics as well as, per the press release, "the most well-known and beloved Christmas music such as Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, performed mariachi-style by one of the most critically acclaimed mariachis."

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget