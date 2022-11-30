CESAREO GARASA: Prepare for musical holiday treats this month

Usually, the name Mariachi Sol de México would bring to mind visions of warm sunshine and drinking margaritas on a veranda somewhere. However, this Dec. 8 at the Fox Theater, Mariachi Sol de México and José Hernández will evoke a different kind of warm festivity with "A Merry-Achi Christmas" holiday concert.
The evening will include a blend of mariachi classics as well as, per the press release, "the most well-known and beloved Christmas music such as Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, performed mariachi-style by one of the most critically acclaimed mariachis."
That claim is not hyperbole. The group has been nominated for 12 Latin Grammy Awards including one for its latest release, "40 Aniversario Embajadores del Mariachi" (40th Anniversary Mariachi Ambassadors). The group's bandleader, José Hernández, a fifth-generation mariachi, has been a mariachi musician and composer for 47 years and a restaurateur for 35, currently running Casa Del Sol Cocina Mexicana in Orange County with his family, which can make that original vision of sunshine, verandas and mariachi possible.
Herández's accomplishments are plentiful and impressive. He founded the José Hernández Mariachi Nationals and Summer Institute, which is a mariachi music "summer intensive and competition" for student mariachi ensembles and the Mariachi Heritage Society, which, according to his press release, "teaches mariachi music and folk dancing to new generations."
Hernández himself received the 2021 Cesar Chavez Legacy of Service Award, for his work with and for "elevating the perception of mariachi music throughout the world and inspiring future generations of mariachi students" through educational scholarships, gifting instruments and via his Mariachi Heritage Society.
The upcoming show at the Fox Theater will hold multigenerational appeal not only to mariachi fans — and the quality of Mariachi Sol de México is extraordinary — but to fans of world music in general.
The sound these mariachi produce is exemplary and they employ a large enough group to expand their instrumentation of strings and trumpets and employ the angelic and lush sound of Guillermo Acuña's harp. Perfectly appropriate for the spirit of the sound and the season.
"We are delighted to continue our holiday tradition bringing the most beloved Christmas and Latino music to our fans in Bakersfield," Hernández said in the press release. "'A Merry-Achi Christmas' is an evening for families both young and old. Come one and all to spend with us an unforgettable evening!"
"A Merry-Achi Christmas," with Mariachi Sol de México and bandleader José Hernández, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $25-$65, available at axs.com; 661-324-1369.
Cesareo's pick
Martha Spencer, 9 p.m. Friday, Pour House Bar & Grill, 4041 Fruitvale Ave. Free admission.
Martha Spencer plays the kind of music that could easily fall in between the cracks between country music and bluegrass, making us music writers scramble and file it under the catch-all banner of Americana.
But what Spencer does, and what she'll hopefully demonstrate at her upcoming show Friday at the Pour House Bar & Grill, is her innate display to sweetly sing about being, as she describes herself on social media, "a wild mountain rose seeking mysteries untold."
Spencer will perform with her Wonderland Country Band as part of the current Western Wonderland Tour, which heads next to Arizona and New Mexico before stops through the South.
Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, flatfoot/clog dancer has released two albums: her 2008 eponymous debut and this year's "Wonderland."
The video for the latter's sweet "Boop-de-boop-de-boop-BOOP"-ish title-track has the singer decked out in top hat and shiny pants (and a very entertaining bassist) having a grand ol' time roller skating, bowling and dancing through the forest mountains and bowling alleys. It's playful, coy, sultry and haunting.
Her voice reminds me of her fellow Appalachian talent Loretta Lynn, and Spencer has tapped into quite a few currents to come up with songs as lovely and rich as "Banks of New River" and the catchy, straight-up gospel tune "Walking in Jerusalem" (both on "Wonderland").
In any case, she's as untold a mystery as the ones she's seeking. Whether she seeks them to absorb them, observe them, or to solve them are her reasons alone, the rest of us get the privilege to hear the reports back.
And a mystery can have a deceptive dichotomy, such as on the song "Summer Wine" (also on "Wonderland"), which is what I imagine a conversation between a weary, Tom Waits-ish demon and a lovely, illuminated angel might be like.
Once the song is done, I can't help but ask, "Which one was really which?"
Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.