Great 48 Jam

Presented by California Bluegrass Association

When: 9 p.m. Thursday with a concert by The Amy Scher and Hailey Pexton Band plus the Winfree, Schwartz, Athayde Band; continues all day Friday and Saturday, including concert with High Country, featuring The Box Tops, 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. on Sunday

Where: Marriott Convention Center, 801 Truxtun Ave.; Note, hotel reservations required for jamming at 323-1900, ext. 1015

Admission: Gatherings free except Friday night concert; tickets are $25 in advance at tix.com, $30 at the door