CESAREO GARASA: 'Obi Wan Kenobi' of local DJs to be remembered

Stephen Ewers, aka DJ Sparkle, was an unsung hero of our local music community. He was a respected and accomplished DJ as well as the singer for the groundbreaking band Black Diamond. He did so with very little fanfare and with a workman's-like ethic of getting the job done and done well.
There will be a memorial for Ewers, who died April 10 at age 59, on Sunday at Elements Venue. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for his family to help them with their expenses.
Ewers was originally from Compton but moved to Bakersfield where he performed with the R&B band Black Diamond from the late 1970s to the early 1980s. Black Diamond was one of the earliest Central Valley groups to champion live hip-hop as well as reggae music, even touring Jamaica in 1979.
After leaving Black Diamond in the 1980s, Ewers, who had been building his DJ career since 1977, linked up with other local DJs and worked and produced artists from that time including the Def Dames and U TURN.
I met Stephen during his time at Blockbuster Music in the late 1990s where he used his encyclopedic knowledge of music to good use. That knowledge and his DJ skills earned him the nickname "Obi Wan Kenobi" by fellow DJs like Frank Perez, aka DJ PartyBoy.
"I've always called him 'The Dogfather' because he had been doing it so long," Perez said. "Just with everything he tried to do to help people that were interested in becoming DJs. He was always open with them and willing to share his knowledge."
Johnny "DJ Redeemed" Esparza, who has been with Ewers since the early 1980s, said he will deeply miss the local Grandmaster.
“Everybody has a Grandmaster as a DJ and he was crowned Grandmaster almost 10 years ago," Esparza said. "That’s the way the local community looked at it."
"It's incredible, man. It's unbelievable knowing that he's passed. I've sat there and I go through pictures of him and listen to his voicemails and all his texts and I'm like, 'Man, I miss this cat.'"
The memorial this Sunday will have a revolving roster of DJs paying their respect to Ewers. A $20 donation to the memorial is recommended, which will include a deep-pit dinner. There will also be a fundraiser raffle with a variety of prizes.
Memorial for Stephen "DJ Sparkle" Ewers, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave. $20 donation suggested.
Record Store Day
This Saturday is Record Store Day, an annual event where indie record stores offer rare promotional vinyl releases for one day only. These releases are produced in a very low print and usually become highly sought-after collector's pieces.
A full list of this year's releases is available on the RSD website (recordstoreday.com/SpecialReleases). A word of advice, even though the list is daunting, go through it a few times and list the ones you're interested in. Get some coffee or strong tea and carve out some time to do some pretty thorough shopping.
Also, Mother's Day is coming up in two weeks so this might be a good time to grab some choice music to show how much you appreciate the mother(s) in your life. Or, if you are a mother, treating yourself.
Going Underground Records (1312 19th St.) will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday with not only quite a bit of Record Store Day releases but also close to 1,000 fresh used vinyl to add to the day's inventory. This is a huge boon for local music lovers. As owner Ronald Ramirez said, "It's a good day to just come out and shop for records downtown."
To the west of Going Underground, World Records (2815 F St.) will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owner Pat Evans recommends, "There are so many great titles, it might be best to not get set on one particular thing. Know lots of stuff that would be just fun; a chance to visit a record store and have that record right there in your hands and supporting artists and supporting culture and music and all the best things that go with it."
Here are some picks that are on my shopping list:
Be Bop Deluxe, "Live in the Air Age"
This is a stellar live release by the criminally underrated 1970s British rock band led by musician Bill Nelson. Released in 1977, right before the band began to embrace the burgeoning, synth-heavy new wave sound of the time with their 1978 album "Drastic Plastic," "Live in the Air Age" sees the band joyously frolic in all of its prog/glam-rock glory.
Brand New Heavies, "Heavy Rhyme Experience: Vol. 1" (30th anniversary)
This 1992 release was one of most successful early fusions of hip-hop rappers collaborating with a live band, in this case the British acid jazz outfit The Brand New Heavies. Every song is a winner with the intensity of the rappers, including Gang Starr, The Pharcyde (a joyous "Soul Flower"), Kool G. Rap and Masta Ace. This one will be printed on a very appropriate-to-the-design orange vinyl.
This one is for DJ Sparkle and the Black Diamond Band.
The Cure, "Pornography"
Without a doubt, this is the release I am the most eagerly anticipating, the 40th anniversary release of The Cure's "Pornography" on a picture disc-vinyl.
It's a dense, bleak, unrelenting piece of sonic misery that later led to their triumphantly beautiful – and no less sad – 1989 album "Disintegration."
Created right at the end of The Cure, and leader Robert Smith's, first creative peak, "Pornoraphy" swirls with an intense, drug-induced anxiety that gallops and roars like an air siren approaching comedown. It's no wonder that Smith broke up the group and went 180-degrees into their 1984 pastel, bubble-pop single trifecta phase of "Let's Go to Bed,""The Walk" and "Love Cats." "Pornography" is the ultimate palette cleanser for joy.
For context: The title isn't about sex. It's about the violent darkness in the human condition. It's the dim glimpse of the night before waking up beaten and broken, summoning an angst-filled resolution, a plea, "never again."
If your mother is over 35, wore all black, shopped at Hot Topic (or is over 45 and made fun of anyone who shopped at Hot Topic), read Albert Camus and/or wore black lipstick to the prom, this is the perfect gift for her.
From Miles Davis to the "Mimic" soundtrack (also recommended) there is something for every type of music lover. In the memory of all the DJs who have left us, especially recently, spin one for them.