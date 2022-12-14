 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Norm Hamlet proves mettle of the pedal

I'm a firm believer that musicians are ultimately in charge of their own shelf life and pedal-steel guitarist Norm Hamlet is as good a representative of that theory as it gets.

For a musician like myself turning 50 next year, the 87-year-old Hamlet's career is a clinic in maintaining longevity. He's maintained an arc of quality playing along with a healthy gigging schedule that would be the envy of musicians — at least — half his age.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

