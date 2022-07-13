CESAREO GARASA: NineFingers spreads the 'XLove'

Sacramento-based local musician NineFingers, aka David Tetz, recently released "XLove," an EP that was engineered and recorded by Kyle Appleton at his home studio, NashWest Productions, which has been on a good run lately.
The XL in the title isn't just a measurement of size but also of age, with the album serving as Tetz's present to himself for his 40th birthday.
As usual for Tetz, the EP is a listen that's so nakedly honest, emotional and intimate that at times it's almost difficult to listen to. This is by design. NineFingers' music is confrontative and cathartic, more so for the listener who almost feels like they're being privy to a therapy session in Tetz's head.
It's all done in a way that demands attention and, if you can get to the end, it's a trip that resonates with an almost victorious sense of optimism. There are interlude pieces of old recordings of Tetz's daughter, Indie, interviewing him about love, hopes and fears and regrets of his when she was 8 years old (she's now 15).
These small scenes make more sense if the listener is familiar with Tetz's earlier releases "Pack Thy Secrets Deep" (P.T.S.D.) and "LOOP," which were Tetz's reports back from the heart of trauma at the fracturing of his relationship and family due to his partner's addictions.
In a way, this release by my 2019 artist of the year, feels like the end of a thematic run where Tetz, now NineFingers, is coming to terms less with his own trauma but an earned strength from dealing with it on his own terms. Even on songs like the opening and closing tracks "Burn" (the closing track is a rap version with guest T Davis) there's almost a sense of weightlessness even as Tetz sings "Is this the lesson I'm here to learn/ that love's not made to build but burn?"
The synthwave version of the song that opens the EP has an accompanying video (as well as an animated lyric video for the second track "Dating When You're Lonely") that's a lot of fun. The premise is pretty simple: Every person in the video, each of them a part of the Sacramento music scene, gleefully dances and jumps to the song.
The best part are the scenes of him — dressed in his stage uniform of a jumpsuit, striped shirt and beanie with a pen, like a cross between a lumberjack and Steve Zissou — dancing with the kind of joy that gives us a glimpse of the kind of love that brought him back from the brink of the abyss and keeps him back on shore.
Cesareo's picks
Subhumans, Generacion Suicida, Plot 66, 8 p.m. July 25, Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Suite 200. $17; ticketweb.com.
While the seminal U.K. punk band Subhumans, not to be confused with the Canadian punk band of the same name, is reason enough to catch the July 25 show at Temblor Brewing Co., it's supporting act Generacion Suicida (Spanish for Generation Suicide) that I find the most compelling.
Generacion Suicida's music is dark and powerful. A raw — very raw — gothic punk en español that carries a seductive elegance in its driven simplicity, exhibited in the band's motto, "music from the barrio (neighborhood) for the barrio."
That motto was taken literally during the band's formative years in the 1980s when it hosted shows in frontman Tony Abarca's garage in South Central L.A.
The band's latest release, "Regenaracion," is a sleek and exhilarating listen with 11 songs clocking in at just under 25 minutes. The guitars sound both shimmery and razor-sharp, and the music moves with a driven propulsion, thanks to drummer Kiwi Martinez, especially on the song "Fuego."
In 2019, the Subhumans released a solid album, "Crisis Point," its first in 12 years. This upcoming all-ages show at Temblor Brewing is a bit of an anomaly since the band is hitting venues outside of Los Angeles (Pomona, Ventura, Bakersfield) without actually playing in Los Angeles proper, making this quite a special occasion indeed.
The Sounds of Summer concert series, presented by The Hub of Bakersfield featuring Velorio, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Pyrenees Cafe, 601 Sumner St. Free admission.
Lightnin' Willie and the Poorboys, 8 p.m. Saturday, 18th Street Bar and Grill, 818 18th St. Free admission.
This Friday, as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series being put on by The Hub of Bakersfield, Velorio will perform an all-ages show at Pyrenees Cafe.
While Velorio's gigging frequency isn't as voluminous as it once was (it was inescapable at one point), the band is still an enjoyable watch and frontman Alvaro Cacares' stage presence is magnetic. The whole band is solid and they never fail to bring the party.
With the recent resurrection of Narducci's under the direction of new restaurant operator Edgar Ruelas, and with Pyrenees starting shows again, it feels like that particular corner of Old Town Kern is building a sense of momentum into a possible full-on resurgence.
I hope so. It feels so long since the heyday of both venues as local music hubs of their own. Here's to hoping they both make it happen.
On Saturday, Los Angeles-based blues artist Lightnin' Willie with his band, the Poorboys, will perform an all-ages show at 18th Street Bar and Grill, another venue that's starting to make a name for itself as a consistent destination for quality live music.
Willie, who looks like a bluesman Sam Elliott, has been a fixture in blues circles since the mid-1990s and his 2017 Pete Anderson-produced album "No Black, No White, Just Blues" is an excellent example of his laid-back, engaging style. He's the cool embodiment of his motto "in blues veritas," Latin for "in the blues, truth."
Some tips for Saturday: Get to 18th Street Bar and Grill early to take advantage of parking and seating (there are no reservations during live performances), and order the Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, which are superb.