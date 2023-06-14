It's been a while since there's been a live rock concert at the Nile Theater.
The building has been the home of Resurrection Church for many years now, but aside from some random one-off events, livestreams and renting the venue to another church, the ornate, vintage theater has remained relatively dormant for the last few years.
On July 1, the Nile Theater roars back to life with its "Night at the Nile" concert.
A collaboration with the Fox Theater, the event is the brainchild of musician and bandleader Nate Parrish whose band, consisting of guitarist and vocalist Jason Turner, drummer Seth McConnell, and bassist Todd Bentley, will perform with a solid who's who of local indie rock talent featuring Modern Wives, Americana rock act Michael and the Monsters, the dynamic punk trio Dropping In and the catchy indie-pop/rock band The Band Rafters.
"I wanted to put on my own show with bands that I like, friends of mine," Parrish said. "It wasn't like this big thing. I love the music scene here and the bands and I love getting to play, so I thought I have this unique opportunity to be a bridge because I work at the church that owns the building. So if anyone could kind of bridge that gap it would be me."
Parrish's last album, the punk-infused "Soul Surgery" was released in 2022. His 2020 release "I'm a Wreck," and especially its driving, sax-laden title track, is quite good. His stage delivery, with his striking, long gray hair and guitar power stance, is magnetic, earnest and energetic, reminding me of the artists he mentioned inspired him: John Lydon of the Sex Pistols and The Replacements.
"I just try to be honest. That's it," Parrish said.
Parrish, who is also a member of the successful Portland, Ore.-based Christian rock band Kutless, moved to Bakersfield from Napa Valley in 2016 to serve on Resurrection's worship team.
"We moved to take a job at the church when they had just purchased the building," Parrish said.
His wife, Rachel, serves as the church's musical director.
"We've done a lot of work in that building. We've done some sound treatment, put up some LED screens and built out the stage. It could be better but we've done a lot of work," Parrish said. "It's such a cool venue."
What started off as the germ of an idea turned into an opportunity to invest in our local music contingent when Parrish contacted Fox Executive Director Matt Spindler, whom he already knew.
"We both have marquees so we would trade letters sometimes," Parrish said, "because those are hard to find."
They also worked before together on some combined Christmas services at the Fox. Along with helping with the show's infrastructure, the Fox Theater will help provide sound for the Nile event.
"It was super simple," Parrish said." It was just the right idea at the right time."
And while the all-ages show will be a semi-family friendly event — it is a rock concert, after all — no alcohol will be served. At least this time.
"I wanted to make sure that this show was comfortable for parents to bring their kids to," Parrish said.
"I'm stoked. There's a lot of really good talent here in Bakersfield. Really good bands. Go check it out."
"Night at the Nile," 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at The Nile Theater, 1721 19th St. $15, tickets available at axs.com
Remembering Tommy Hays
I was fortunate enough to have shared the stage with Tommy Hays, one of the last living architects of the original Bakersfield Sound. I did so last year with The Soda Crackers at the inaugural "Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound" concert put on by Crackers' bandleader Zane Adamo at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame. Singer Sonny Anglin and the late pedal steel guitarist Larry Petree also performed.
I was floored by Tommy's playing. Stunned at his dexterity and fluid control of the guitar. He walked very slow but his playing was sharp.
When I mentioned this to him, he chuckled and replied that they might seem that way but those hands didn't work like they used to.
That kind of skill, humility and consideration was a trademark of his. It was often mentioned by those expressing remorse at his passing on May 13.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Hays at 10 a.m. Friday at Canyon Hills Church, 7001 Auburn St. It will be open to the public.
There will also be a music tribute for him at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace Saturday at 6:30 p.m. that will feature various local musicians and Crystal Palace favorites performing and paying their musical respect to a man who earned it. At the time of this writing, there were very few seats available. Call 661-328-7560 for reservations.
Hays was scheduled to play the third "Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound" event with The Soda Crackers and Deke Dickerson at The Fox Theater on July 8 but can only be there now in spirit.
And what a spirit it is! Responsible for some of the breeziest dulcet tones to ever echo throughout these hard-lived streets of Bakersfield.
Father's Day in Bakersfield
Growing up, the recurring joke in sitcoms was that dads would receive the worst gifts on Father's Day. Socks. Ties. Those kinds of gifts.
As an almost-50 proud dad myself, I can say with complete conviction that those gifts are, in all actuality, welcome! Socks and ties are expensive!
But I would like to recommend something that is a lot more frugal. The only cost would be some of your time.
Ask your father to recommend one album or song for you to listen to — one — even if it's something you're already familiar with. Bonus points if you can listen to it together. Get to know what were the sounds that make him — and your shared DNA — tick. Get to experience what that music means to him.
You may not like it, or you may love it, but your dad will appreciate it the most. Because to paraphrase Seal, time is the space between those of us living and those who've passed on and you don't want to miss the opportunity to see your father's heart and soul light up when he listens to something that stirs them to their core. Getting to do so with the greatest gift they could have ever received, their children?
You don't want to miss that opportunity, believe me.
And if that one song happens to be Metallica's "One"? Hug your dad for completing dad joke level: boss.