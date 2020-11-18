The theme of Austyn Williams’ debut EP, “Disillusion,” is perfectly encapsulated by the album’s cover art: a scrapbook-like collage of the 25-year-old musician through the years. It’s all her.
“All of my songs are very honest and I wanted to have an EP that was about my disappointments and seal it with a kiss … or a middle finger, really,” said Williams.
The singer has relocated to North Carolina to be a full-time student, but her experiences of living and performing in Bakersfield shaped the four tracks on “Disillusion.”
“I think it’s always important for you to expand and anytime you feel like you’re not self-expanding it’s self-sabotage for sure,” Williams said. “Leaving Bakersfield was big for me because I always felt that I didn’t want to be local, I wanted to be global.”
The title of the EP can easily describe the residual feeling after disappointments as well as the evaporation of the very self-made illusions — "the personal assumptions we make," Williams said — that make those disappointments possible.
“I felt that I had gone through so many experiences that I was expecting something different and getting a totally different result and being hugely disappointed by it, so I wanted to talk about it,” said Williams.
The whole timbre of “Disillusion,” which does contain explicit language, is best displayed by the moody and hypnotic track “Split Ends.”
With its fingerpicked acoustic guitar, distant piano, boom-boom bap drums and Williams’ clear-as-a-bell, weary yet wisened voice, the song is a pensive and cutting meditation. One about relationships ended with some solid, satisfying wordplay: “Split Ends / You forgot we were friends / We can’t ever mend / What you cut off towards the end.”
If you haven’t noticed yet, Williams sure has a way with words. In the opening lines to the sleek and so good “That Somebody” she boldly sings, “I had a dream about you yesterday / But you were better with my eyes closed.” The orchestration on the EP is sparse but that adds to the airy, introspective mood of the release.
“I played every instrument, heard and wrote every song,” said Williams.
It’s fitting that someone that puts so much weight in language figured out a way to be easily found on streaming sites filled with Austyns and even Austyn Williamses.
You can find her under “Austyn.” with a period at the end of her name, because even that small statement — just like her — is saying something clear and profound with the right choice of words, or in this case, punctuation. Just as we’ve gotten to the end, she’s already moved on, leaving the rest of us to catch up.
Bumpboxx gets Bako boost with ad
Bumpboxx is a California-based company that has been making Bluetooth speakers for the last four years. They bring an “old school swagger with a new school approach to their products,” and my, are they neat.
Their Freestyle and Ultra speaker models are reminiscent of those big, vintage, on-the-shoulder, D-battery-killing boomboxes that were so prevalent in the 1980s and 1990s and their clip-on, water-resistant Pager models look like, well, pagers.
The latter isn’t really a pager but it will act as a hands-free device to answer your phone calls. Based on what I’ve seen on reviews, all these models pack a heck of a punch with rich bass response and impressive volume. Perfect for the time we can all gather safely for a backyard barbecue again.
But the coolest features of the boomboxes are their versatility. The Freestyle, Flare 8 and gargantuan UpRock come with a wireless microphone, meaning that you can plug in a thumb drive into the speaker’s USB port and sing along to your own music. Or maybe plug in a guitar or keyboard into its line-in input, put the mic on a stand, and use the Bumpboxx as a de facto, portable mini-PA system. Bumpboxx meet Buskboxx.
Even the Bumpboxx commercial, directed and edited by Keith Fingers Jr. and produced by the prolific local entertainer Zylo Hefferan, is aware of their potential. The ad shows rapper Gary “Eat Greedy” Brooks performing with his Bumpboxx in front of Vests Drugs downtown. The jingle was created by Greedy and producer Jay P Bangz.
“The whole vision of that commercial was to take the old-school Notorious BIG/Brooklyn rapping-in-front-of-a-bodega (feel) but to do it in Bakersfield with an updated West-Coast flavor,” said Hefferan, who is on fire lately. He's currently producing a documentary about the influential Compton-based rap duo 2nd II None, launching season four of his “Contrast Uncut” podcast on Dec. 7. and helping put together a "Keep the Streets Warm" drive to help the homeless at MLK Park on Dec. 19.
There are plenty of models available with the Pagers running around $90 to the double-decker UpRock Bumpboxx hovering at $895. There are also different styles and signature models available with the Death Row and graffiti models in particular being quite striking. Payment plans are available on the Bumpboxx website as are “Black Friday” bundle deals (available now) when purchasing certain models. You can also purchase some of them at Amazon sans the bundle perks.
For those of you planning on getting your inner Radio Raheem on, a word of advice: The heavier Bumpboxx models (the UpRock tipping in at 49 pounds) would be best strapped over your shoulder and not on it. Especially since most of us who even know who Radio Raheem is are of a certain vintage ourselves.