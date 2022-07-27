CESAREO GARASA: Musician bares heart, talent in ‘LOVE, MODERN’

ModernDayRome's latest EP, "LOVE, MODERN," is a bold, smoldering release that highlights his evolution as a songwriter and musician from his earlier releases. It does what any true artistic statement of purpose should do: Give the listener a glimpse as to what's going on in the artist's heart and soul, unfiltered and unintimidated.
From the bonkers drum fill kicking off the Bruno Mars-meets-George Clinton opening track "SAFE" to the yearning closer "ROSES" (featuring Keyne D'Var), those reports are both smooth and sweet, belying the at-times restless uneasiness within.
It's the EPs middle track "RUNAWAY" (featuring Rashad V) that best represents that dichotomy. On it, the musician, whose real name is Jerome Wheeler, channels his inner Isley Brothers with a song that highlights his affinity for mid-tempo 1970s soul while bemoaning the fate — and fear — of loving someone that runs away from love.
The EP is written in the form of a love letter with its title reading as its signature.
"These songs were paragraphs, so to speak, thoughts," Wheeler said. "I'm telling this woman she doesn't have to play it safe and that I have these (feelings) for her and to stop running away at the pressure of love and so I want to present these roses to her, signed and sealed, delivered, 'love, Modern.'"
"Even this coming fall I want to follow it up with 'P.S.' to go with it."
Background vocals and synthesizer sounds breathe in and out of the foreground like a sonic breeze, but the most impressive element of this release is its utility of space within the arrangements.
On the very strong "FEELS," which features Quentin Cheatham, the instrumentation is orchestrated in a way that has them strengthening each others' parts instead of jockeying for position.
If there was a word to describe the release it would be lush, much like local artist Jehdiah's 2020 release "Neonsphere (Tape A)," with an assured confidence. (Jehdiah is also a guest artist on the track "SAFE".) The effective judiciousness of the orchestration on "LOVE, MODERN" is Wheeler's greatest producing feat.
Wheeler also played every instrument on it, except for featured vocalists throughout and Nick Bonner's bass work on "FEELS."
This release will appeal to a wide swath of listeners, and if you're a fan of Marvin Gaye, Frankie Beverly and Maze, Frank Ocean and Raphael Saadiq (not to mention Tony! Toni! Toné!) I highly recommend you listen to this EP.
ModernDayRome also released a collaborative duet with local singer Crimson Skye titled "Take It Easy," where Skye's breathy vocal style meshes easily with Rome's creating a sound reminiscent of Sade singing with D'Angelo.
Skye is also currently collaborating with other local artists including Jonathan "Afta" Hunter, whose 2020 release "No Hard Feelings" was itself a satisfying and effective statement of purpose, and Hate Drugs. Hate Drugs' drummer, Adrian Diaz, also performs with Skye for her live performances.
All of these acts — ModernDayRome, Crimson Skye, Hate Drugs, Afta and Jehdiah — are creating an intersectionality between their respective sounds and genres in a way that I haven't seen in years. It's intoxicating, inspiring and exciting to observe.
Cesareo’s pick
Bakersfield Summer Music Festival, 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Crusader Brewing, 5880 District Blvd.; $25, $10 for kids 10-14, $90 VIP tickets (who must also purchase a general admission ticket), free for children younger than 10
The Bakersfield Summer Music Festival happening Saturday at Crusader Brewing is a good way to have a good time while doing some good. Although events benefiting cancer research like Relay For Life get the most attention, events and discussion for and about kidney disease — itself a devastating condition — seem to get lost in the shuffle.
This Saturday's inaugural festival is a focused endeavor as straightforward as its name.
"It hits close to home with close friends and family," said Steve Diaz, who co-founded the event with business partner Jason Dozier-Seals, both of whom own the local sound company Professional Live Sound Solutions (yet another straightforward business name).
Along with raising funds and awareness for kidney disease, the event will give time to those affected by it to share their experiences.
"What we're trying to do is bring to light that there are avenues to take advantage of," Diaz said. "That there's a support system for anyone who's dealing with it and they don't have to feel like they're dealing with it alone. We want them to know they're not alone."
The event kicks off with the duo of Silo and Vanessa, featuring guitarist Silo Ornelas and singer-guitarist Vanessa Saldana, performing acoustic covers. Also performing are rapper Lyric Rich, singer-rapper T Davis, jazz fusion ensemble the Jay Smith Group (disclosure: I will perform with the band) and the psychedelic midnight ministry group Tonight We Are, fronted by dynamo singer Marlon Mackey. Perennial beach reggae local favorite Dub Seeds will close the show.
Tickets for this all-ages event will be $25 for general admission, $10 for kids between the ages of 10 and 14, and free admission for kids younger than 10. There will be a variety of games to play such as giant Jenga, board games, a cornhole setup and more courtesy of Crusader Brewing.
Food will be available from Homie's Taco Truck. If you go VIP ($90 plus the price of admission), you and a guest can enjoy a platter of 10 tacos, a six-pack beer selection from Crusader Brewing and VIP seating next to the stage.