CESAREO GARASA: Musician bares heart, talent in ‘LOVE, MODERN’

ModernDayRome's latest EP, "LOVE, MODERN," is a bold, smoldering release that highlights his evolution as a songwriter and musician from his earlier releases. It does what any true artistic statement of purpose should do: Give the listener a glimpse as to what's going on in the artist's heart and soul, unfiltered and unintimidated.

From the bonkers drum fill kicking off the Bruno Mars-meets-George Clinton opening track "SAFE" to the yearning closer "ROSES" (featuring Keyne D'Var), those reports are both smooth and sweet, belying the at-times restless uneasiness within.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

