CESAREO GARASA: Musical all-ages event good for the soul

This Saturday's Forever Mine Soul Show at Narducci's Cafe will offer some sights that were, for a time, a common occurrence at that location: rows of custom cars parked up and down the street, live music and the sumptuous aroma of garlic, steak and pork chops piping from inside of the prevalent Old Kern landmark.
But instead of the swinging, percussive "chucka-chucka" sounds of a slapped-upright bass from the kind of rockabilly bands that would often play there, this weekend's affair will host a different kind of vibe that lines up with but offers something different than those hedonistic, golden afternoons.
The flavor of that night will be a particular strain of California-based Chicano soul that is seeing a resurgence throughout music scenes in California. It's a throwback to 1950s-1970s oldies, or "soul-dies," with which any listener of singer Brenton Wood and Art Laboe's radio shows would be familiar.
It's more West Coast than Motown, a style of rhythm and blues filtered through Chicano culture that broke through with Ritchie Valens. A particular vintage torch carried by bands like Los Lobos and a slew of younger bands making their names in that scene.
The event's two headlining acts are those very kinds of bands.
First up are Bay Area performers Andre Cruz and Chris Lujan whose 2021 collaboration "The Real Thing" (under Chris Lujan & Electric Butter) is an enjoyable listen that's equally at home on a chill Sunday afternoon as it is at a Saturday night rave-up. Their excellent reggae-tinged reimagining of San Diego's Thee Sacred Souls' "Can I Call You Rose" is highly recommended.
If you see a band who has an extra "e" in the "the" of its band name, a la Thee Midnighters, chances are they're playing Chicano soul.
Fitting that bill is the second headliner, Hawthorne-based Thee Heart Tones, who is a bit more mellow and rawer compared to the smooth raggedness of Cruz and Lujan. Both acts share the same ingredients sound-wise: a thick, swirling Hammond organ, luxurious horn lines and a tight, punchy rhythm section that lets the singers take it all to the next level, supported by expert musicians who are game to do so as well.
The Forever Mine Soul Show is a collaboration between Sally Porsche and 661 All Inclusive Entertainment, helmed by promoters Stephanie Solis and Pablo Garcia respectively. For Solis, the all-ages event is a way to not only promote this type of burgeoning scene to local audiences but to give families an option for something to do on a Saturday afternoon, especially on Valentine's Day weekend.
"This event is dedicated to the lovers of love," Solis said.
The classic lowrider display will be at Narducci's from 5 to 7 p.m. along with vendors of all types lining up along the East 21st Street sidewalk selling their wares. Narducci's will sell food and beverages inside the restaurant (their pork chop sandwich is a personal favorite) where the bands will also be selling their merch on the grassy back patio.
Local singer-songwriter Faith Angeles will kick off the night's live music that will start around 8 p.m. followed by local band Tonight We Are, bringing its own brand of psychedelic soul to the proceedings. Solis, who has been making some bold moves herself under her stage name StephanieSOUL, will perform Saturday as well.
DJ Mr. Big Shot will spin vinyl sets throughout the night with a variety of acts, including spoken-word artists, performing between band sets.
Solis will concentrate on three events per year like this one and her annual "Dream Big, Mija" show.
"I just want, more than anything, more family-based events that educate the culture," Solis said. "Community-based culture. Pretty much that aesthetic of uniting family and love together."
"We want to add more depth to our music scene. You have your place where you can hear country, you have your place where you can hear hip-hop but I don't think we have a steady place where we can hear soul. Our goal is to bring that to Bakersfield and hopefully amplify the artists who want to play in Bakersfield and connect with the people here."
Forever Mine Soul Show, lowrider display at 5 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Saturday, Narducci's Cafe 622 E. 21st St. $15 presale at eventbrite.com, $20 at the door.
Lovers rock
"Valentine," the latest single by vocal powerhouse ITZE, aka Itze Garcia, is an atmospheric ballad that sees the prodigious young singer exhibiting a new level of restraint — at least for her. Expertly recorded at Back Bricks Recording Studio, the home studio run by local musician Emile Antonell, this subdued approach highlights the richer qualities of her voice just before she starts belting out some fiery runs and high notes that give a whole new incendiary meaning to the label "torch song."
It will be released, of course, this Tuesday on Valentine's Day. Because, of course it should.
Also dropping this Tuesday will be the single "Love" by singer-songwriter Crimson Skye. The song is a bouncy, 1980s-style bopper which Skye delivers with a kind of joyful exhiliration vocally. (Disclosure: I performed drums on the single.)
And even though bassist Robin Bramlett's latest single "Inside My Love" was released in October of last year, our current festival of love this week is a perfect time to revisit it. The song, which has been seeing some airplay on smooth jazz stations, brings to mind both the band Incognito and Seal circa his first two albums. The song's intro uses swirly synth sounds that swing from minor to major chords to kick into a groovy type of cosmic jazz funk.
Having listened to it at least two dozen times, I found it pretty fun to sing random words to Bramlett's lyrical bass melodies. Some of the different variations had me singing about shopping at Target, saving a Stargate and seeing y'all on Saturday. Try it. I dare you.
Cesareo's pick
Benise "Spanish Nights," 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $29-$95, available at axs.com (use discount code "FIESTA" for 20% off select seats through Feb. 15).
I can't help but marvel at guitarist Roni Benise's expert branding. It truly is next level. His shows are all produced and booked in-house. He rents the venues he plays at out of his own pocket, which can turn out to be high-reward situations — or they can be no reward. He will return to the Fox Theater on Feb. 17, and based on the tickets already sold, it's looking more like the former than the latter.
If you go on Benise's website you'll see, alongside the usual DVDs, merch and music, his autobiography, "The Notes Less Traveled," as well as his children's book (!), "Wish Upon a Rock Star," and tickets for his own spring time "Benise Cruise," his fourth, which makes me wonder if he just went ahead and bought an ocean liner because, well, Benise.
His 2006 PBS concert special "Nights on Fire" won an Emmy Award for costume design and it helped kick-start his career, playing a style of rocking new age-infused world music that he describes as "nouveau Spanish flamenco." His latest concert, dubbed "Spanish Nights" and described as "The Latin Riverdance" on the show poster, seems to bolster that description.
When I wrote about a previous visit to our Fox Theater in 2016, I described his music as "Led Zeppelin meets Segovia."
My future wife and I attended that concert and we had a great time. The band was incredible but it was the lavish production that really wowed us, as well as his percussionist, Kalani, who was fantastic. I don't know if Kalani will be on this tour but whoever is in that position will be phenomenal.
The stage was constantly filled with dancers and musicians performing amidst some really impressive, flowing, varied production design that really helped transport the audience. It really was something.
And that's why I find Benise so impressive: All of this is the result of a driven talent with a Nebraska farmer's work ethic (that's where he's originally from) applied to music. He truly the master of his own destiny.
The concert is a few days past Valentine's Day, but is as romantic an evening of music as I can recommend. Buy tickets to this — or maybe the Benise Cruise — to make the most of a post-Valentine's Day catch up for even the most severe procrastinators.