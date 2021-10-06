CESAREO GARASA: Los Lobos celebrates SoCal spirit

As we find ourselves descending into yet another spooky season, the scariest part of this weekend will be the sheer amount of quality shows to attend this Saturday night alone. A truly terrifying prospect for the indecisive.
Over at World Records, Los Lobos, the closest ideal we have to a perfect band, will perform in support of its latest (17th) album, "Native Sons." The band describes it as an ode to their hometown of Los Angeles, with covers of 11 songs by other seminal Southern California-based artists like War, the Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, Jackson Browne and more.
It’s a fitting and synchronous move for a band that achieved peak popularity with their 1987 cover version of Richie Valens’ "La Bamba" — himself a seminal SoCal-based artist — for the successful movie biography of the same name.
Along with the covers, the album contains a new original song, "Native Son," which is the album’s emotional center, balancing out the nuanced social commentary of some of the other songs with grace. The lyrics evoke powerful imagery that comes from a place of deep intimacy when David Hidalgo sings about "concrete rivers flowing from the mountains to the sea / towers that almost touch the sky up all around me," and "music playing on the radio from a house there down the street."
Here, Los Angeles isn’t merely a place, or even a home. It’s an ideal that borders on the spiritual. The fountain where everything they hold dear resides and springs with acceptance. This song is a love letter and it and this album is the band's way of showing its gratitude.
The night's creativity also flows with local artist Alberto Herrera whose work is on display in the theater for a show coinciding with the concert. Herrera’s work reflects facets of traditional Mexican and Mexican American folk art through a surrealist cubist lens and it, much like Los Lobos’ "Native Sons," is a representation of and a tribute to his heritage, perspective and culture.
I cannot think of a more fitting complement for each other. A portion of the sales from the paintings will be donated to aid services for the homeless.
Los Lobos, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) Saturday, World Records, 2815 F St. $60, tickets available at World Records from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, or by calling 661-325-1982.
SHOWS BREWING AT TEMBLOR
Northern California reggae act The Expendables will perform at Temblor Brewing Co. on Friday minus its tourmates Ballyhoo who had to drop out due to COVID concerns. Pacific Roots, based out of Santa Cruz, and Tunnel Vision will round out the bill.
On Saturday, Temblor Brewing will host the very funny San Diego-based comedian Zoltan Kaszas, who first appeared on my radar a few years ago with a brilliant bit he did about the differences between cat and dog energy. Fans of laid-back, thoughtful, observational comedy will dig him the most. He really should be headlining much bigger venues. Highly recommended.
Of the show, Kaszas wrote via email: "I'm excited to be coming back to perform in Bakersfield, it's been a few years and I really hope the Zingo's Cafe is still open!" (Spoiler alert: It is, operating daily from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. or later, depending on how busy they are.)
Local comedians David Wells and Chris Flail (who recently relocated to Sacramento) will also perform.
For those with an appetite, or who didn’t make it to Zingo’s, food will be available but won’t be delivered to the venue section where the shows are held (food is only be delivered from the kitchen to the pub area) unless you have a VIP ticket. Regardless of ticket status, hungry guests are urged to put in their orders early before the kitchen gets slammed.
The Expendables and Pacific Roots, 8 p.m. Friday; Zoltan Kaszas, presented by Streets of Bakersfield Comedy, 8 p.m. Saturday, Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200. $22 for The Expendables at ticketweb.com; $15, $25 VIP for Zoltan Kaszas at eventbrite.com.
MOONSHINE FESTIVAL
On Saturday, Elements Venue will host the inaugural Moonshine Festival, and, while I’m not sure if there will be any actual moonshine served at the event, the spirits will definitely be flowing. Get your ride-shares ready.
The main event starts at 5 p.m featuring acts that, either by design or by coincidence, will echo or directly pay tribute to different bands and eras.
The Aviators will bring the hard-rock bombast of the 1970s and 1980s, a la Led Zeppelin, hair metal and Boston, with its set. Yachty By Nature, who dress like they’re captaining the Love Boat, will represent the smoother sides of those times with entertaining covers of "yacht rock" classics by the likes of Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross and Kenny Loggins.
The No Doubt tribute act No Duh will harken you back to the day-glo 1990s and post-Y2K early aughts, and local reggae act Kali Sol will be keeping it all irie.
But the main event here will be the reunion of The Hitmen, the super popular cover band that reigned from 1985 to 1991, for a one-time appearance.
Wait, a reunion of a cover band? What gives?
I can’t stress how popular this band was. They were ubiquitous, playing the Top-40 hits of the time on any given weekend at old haunts like Maison Jaussaud, Cheney’s, Chateau Basque and Maitia’s.
"None of us had really played together in about 30 years and it’s been really nice to get back together with everybody and just rebond," said bassist Mark Powell, 59, who played with The Hitmen during its original formation and through their time briefly as Creatures of Habit. "It’s pretty nice."
This reunion — featuring Powell, Larry Hernandez, Daniel Burt (coming in from Fresno), Kirk Elliot and J.R. Goldman — won’t just be a reunion for the band itself, but for any festival attendee whose average age is in their 50s and danced to live music at the Tam O’Shanter or John Bryan's. If you recognize the names of any of the venues I listed here, then you’re the right age for this show.
This makes The Hitmen a special kind of tribute act. Yeah, they’re covering the same songs they used to play but the music isn’t really what they’re paying tribute to, or what their old fans will really be celebrating. They’re paying tribute whether they know it or not to a specific place and time. They’re paying tribute to 1980s Bakersfield nightlife.
Once The Hitmen play The Cult’s "She Sells Sanctuary," I expect a full-on nostalgia overload where the Elements Venue will suddenly transform back into The Icehouse again and some folks might even forget what year they’re in and wonder if they can still make it to Al Polowski’s, Taps or Suds before last call.
Tickets range from $65 to $115 for the VIP deal. All admission comes with 13 drink tickets (good for a quarter-ounce shot, 4-ounce beer or 3-ounce wine) as well as unlimited food tasting. There’s also a $95 ticket that includes the festival as well as entrance to an earlier whiskey-tasting event that includes three distinct tastings, one "crafted whiskey cocktail" and attendance to a seminar titled "Everything You Wanted or Didn’t Want to Know About Whiskey."
There are also $90 reserved seating tickets that are on a "first ordered, first reserved" system. You can pick upstairs or downstairs seating but I’d recommend getting the upstairs seating since there’s a bar up there and it’s a more relaxed atmosphere.
If you’re not happy with the seats, they will gladly refund your money. The $115 VIP deal includes reserved seating and the whiskey tasting. A portion of the ticket proceeds benefit the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.
Moonshine Festival, 5 p.m. (whiskey tasting at 4 p.m.) Saturday, Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave., Suite H. $65-$115, available at moonshineme.net.
TWO OTHER CONSIDERATIONS
If you can’t make the Moonshine Festival but still want to catch a quality cover band in its natural habitat, head over to Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill for a show with the excellent Mystic Red.
Also on Saturday, local multi-instrumental powerhouse Francois Sterling’s band Francois will perform at The Well. The group mostly concentrates on original music more than covers, even though they play a few, and Sterling’s seasoned backing band dubbed the Funk Experience includes members who have performed with the likes of Prince, Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder just to name a few.
"To name the least," said Sterling.
As of this writing, the only tickets available are $10 general admission, which is a bargain for musicians of this caliber. It would be in your best interest to get there early. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Mystic Red, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill, 11350 Ming Ave. Free admission.
Francois and The Funk Experience, 8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Well, 7401 White Lane, Suite 7. $10; call 661-440-4588 for tickets or more information.
Please observe any safety protocols and recommendations when attending any of these shows. Be safe and stay safe.