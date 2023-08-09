Magic: The Gathering, the fantasy-themed collectible trading card game released by the Seattle-based Wizards of the Coast, has been on a roll lately.
At its outset in 1993, the game, casually referred to as MTG, stuck closely to traditional Dungeons & Dragons-types of fantasy creatures and story (Wizards of the Coast, and its current parent company Hasbro, owns D&D). Dragons could fight in the air against angels, vampires and even, yes, killer bees. It's kind of like playing a game of baseball with baseball cards.
Over the last few years, however, the game has expanded to include other types of creatures such as dinosaurs, ninjas and pirates and has even included other properties like "The Walking Dead," "Transformers," "Stranger Things," "Warhammer 40K," and most recently, "The Lord of the Rings."
With billions of cards sold — yes, billions — the game is massively popular around the world, and while the game saw less of "The Gathering" throughout 2020, it rebounded with its renewed Pro Tour circuit. Offering large enough cash prizes to inspire players to make the leap from casual to pro.
This last July, more than 300 players made the trek to Spain to compete in Pro Tour Barcelona, the final pro tournament before the Magic World Championship XXIX happening in late September at MagicCon in Las Vegas. The winner in Barcelona would qualify to compete in the world championship and walk away with a cool $50,000.
This year's winner of Pro Tour Barcelona was Bakersfield native Jake Beardsley. It was his first pro tour competition. His 23rd birthday was on July 28 — day one of the three-day competition.
While Beardsley currently calls Salem, Va., home, he's left a big impression on people in our local gaming community.
Curtis and Cindy Lusk, owners of Paladins Game Castle, hired Beardsley years ago to work for a short time in their game shop.
"He did an amazing job even at such a young age!" they wrote in a joint comment via email. "All of us here at Paladins Game Castle are super excited to see Jake win his first Magic the Gathering Pro Tour! Jake and his family are longtime friends and customers here.
"One of the amazing privileges we have had in our 20 years running a local game store in Bakersfield is to see amazing young people like Jake interact and grow playing tabletop games. It was obvious even way back then that Jake had an amazing mind and intelligence far beyond his years and it was awesome to see him play against the older players who had a lot of respect for him and his skills."
"It got me comfortable playing against better players from a young age," Beardsley said via email of his early experiences. "Eric Cabanero, Roger Fondren, Stephen Nicholas, and others were way better than me and I had to figure out how to hold my own."
What's his advice? Ultimately, you're your own competition.
"Just play the best deck and get really comfortable playing it. It will go way better than trying to beat the best deck; it's the best one for a reason.
"I spent a long time trying to outsmart people with weird deck choices and was actually just outsmarting myself."
"I am sure we will see him reach even greater accomplishments," said the Lusks, "and, again, are so excited to see him reach this goal."
I find it very cool that Beardsley has put Bakersfield, at least partly, on the map with his PT Barcelona win. It's validating and a reminder that playing like you mean it — regardless if it's a gig or at the final table of a championship — isn't just a platitude but a viable approach in general. We all could do well with a win.
Cesareo’s picks
Three Bad Jacks, The Rocketz, Hour 13, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Crusader Brewing, 5880 District Blvd., Suite 18. $15.
Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary, 6 p.m. Friday, basement at Jerry's Pizza, 1817 Chester Ave. $5.
The accurately descriptive trio Three Bad Jacks has been performing its brand of revved-up rockabilly in Bakersfield since the 1990s. Bandleader Elvis Suissa has maintained an almost inhuman work ethic in sustaining momentum for his perpetually touring group, working from one corner of the world to the other and back again.
They'll be performing an all-ages show at Crusader Brewing on Aug. 18 with some other high-octane, quality rocka-psychobilly trios: The Rocketz from Southern California and Hour 13 from the Central Valley.
The Jacks, however, will pump some nitro into its engine that evening with the inclusion of current drummer Scott Churilla, formerly with The Reverend Horton Heat.
"Scott Churilla is one of the best drummers I've ever played with," Suissa said via text. "He is a master who brings Three Bad Jacks to its pinnacle."
"He is a great, instinctive player who can get on a festival stage and easily play complicated arrangements without previously hearing a song. He's a welcome addition to the band and we are looking forward to recording at the end of the year."
Three Bad Jacks maneuvers through different styles and, between the darker, goth-ish metal fast upright bass chugga-chugga-drive of Hour 13 and the Social Distortion jangle-meets-rockabilly sound of The Rocketz (singer/guitarist Anthony Red-Horse is fantastic and the band's cover of The Beatles' "Can't Buy Me Love" is a hoot), there will truly be something for every rockabilly fan there.
"We are hoping to play one of our best shows as well as make some amazing memories," Suissa said. "Bakersfield is one of our favorite places to play. Our friends in Bakersfield are family."
This Friday's Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary isn't just celebrating the day DJ Kool Herc pioneered breakbeats and turntable scratching at his sister's back-to-school party in the Bronx on Aug. 11, 1973.
For Chuck "Tha Butcha" Arias, it's about much more than that.
"The anniversary is not just about the music. It's about how we survived the streets of Bakersfield and have cool war stories," Arias said.
The event will really be a celebration of our local hip-hop community, especially the last 30 years. Jerry's downstairs basement will be decorated with all manner of memorabilia, flyers and the like representing different eras and figures of the hip-hop community. A veritable museum of hip-hop history, both locally and at large over the years.
"I'm talking rare Jam Master Jay toys, artifacts from music videos, handwritten GZA stuff," Arias said.
Certain luminary figures in our local hip-hop history like The Baka Boyz (Eric and Nick Vidal), Mr. Choc (Carlos "Chocolate" Thurston) and C-Minus (Chris Rivas) will be honored at the event but are not guaranteed to come. Entertainment in the basement will be provided by a rotating cast of DJs including DJ Slice and X-RAY (aka Lawrence Aguirre and Eric Bartlett, respectively) who, along with Arias, cut their teeth DJing at the same downstairs location 30 years ago in the summer of 1993.
Arias will not perform due to health issues but will host the event.
"I'm going to be 49 next month," Arias said, "and I just want to enjoy the company of my friends."
Upstairs will have an open mic with poetry and spoken word and a DJ will be playing outside for drivers cruising Chester. The all-ages event is aimed at helping educate younger generations while paying respects to the older ones that came before in a hip-hop scene that never reached the same heights as other musical styles in Bakersfield but has currently become the most dominant form of popular music.
"We want to bring everybody in to a great event," Arias said.
In honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, here's some of my own personal history with it:
First rap album: Ice-T, "Power." On cassette.
Favorite vintage rap albums: Brand New Heavies, "Heavy Rhyme Experience Vol. 1"; Dr. Octagon, "Dr. Octagonecologyst"; Beastie Boys, "Check Your Head"
Favorite rap song: T.W.D.Y., "Player's Holiday"