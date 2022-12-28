 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Local music scene thrived in 2022

It feels as if 2022 flew past us in a blur, but looking back at the year reveals a distinct sense of activity and growth within our local music contingent.

Certain venues have seen increased activity to accommodate a newfound appreciation for live music and local revelry. A few of them, like The Trap in Oildale (formerly Goldies), Off the Rails (coincidentally named in the same location as the former On The Rocks and less thematically, Fishlips) and 18th Street Bar and Grill (formerly Goose Loonies), are new but familiar at the same time, having risen from the ashes of their previous identities.

