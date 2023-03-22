 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Live music in full force for all tastes

While speaking with Chris Levick, the director of tour publicity for Alligator Records about Shemekia Copeland's upcoming gig at World Records, Levick mentioned that the label has been swamped as its artists return to pre-pandemic touring schedules. She added, "It's a good thing."

She's not the only one sharing that sentiment. I've heard how "crazy" it's been lately from other musicians, promoters and publicists and, as someone who covers and actively participates in our local music scene, I don't see that pace slowing down anytime soon.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

