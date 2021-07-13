CESAREO GARASA: Lara Beitz has the voice of a comedian

Lara Beitz has a fantastic comedic voice ... as well as a fantastic comedic voice.
She will be performing this Saturday at The Well, which, under the direction of promoter and host Daniel Betts, is becoming quite the destination venue (along with Temblor Brewing Co.) for comedy in Bakersfield.
With its roomy stage, mounted colored lights and pro-sound setup, it's both intimate and spacious and has a high-quality comedy club vibe.
This is Beitz's third time performing in Bakersfield, and she thrives on the atmosphere.
"I have such a good time with audiences that don't necessarily even agree with me on stuff," Beitz said in a phone interview from Culver City.
"So I like taking my act to places that are outside of L.A. Bakersfield is right outside of L.A., but it's outside the bubble; people don't politically think the same way as they do in L.A. So I think it's a really good place to take new material, especially, and just to get a different viewpoint. Both of the shows that I've done (there) have been so fun and have been total laugh boxes."
My introduction to Beitz, a Wisconsin native, was a YouTube clip of her performance on the Comedy Central show "Lights Out With David Spade," which is definitely for mature audiences. The first thing I noticed was her voice. It was a pleasant, lilting, higher-pitched thing that completely disarmed me from the comedic carnage that was about to come.
If my previous comment didn't clue you in, Beitz delves into some frank topics with some explicit and unfiltered language. She is as raw as she is blunt — jaw-droppingly so.
"They say it takes 10 years to find your voice, which is a really frustrating thing to hear when you're six years in and think that you're amazing," Beitz said, "but I don't think I really found my voice until around two years ago, once I had moved to L.A. (in 2016). In the Midwest people aren't, 'Oh, you're so Midwestern,' because that's just how everybody is and how everybody talks. But I moved here and it became the thing that set me apart."
"My angry, excited voice is different from my rested voice that (I talk) with and it played up my Midwestern-ness. So I started channeling that and using what now sounds like a silly voice on stage and it changed the whole energy of my set.
"That's kind of how I found this character that really is just an amplified version of my natural self."
Beitz has been steadily making a name for herself and deservedly so. She's fulfilled a personal goal of hers to be a marquee act at the three major comedy venues in Hollywood — The Improv, The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store — and has been featured on many podcasts including "The Joe Rogan Experience," which has become the modern-day equivalent of getting asked to sit next to Johnny Carson after performing a set on "The Tonight Show." She will headline shows around the country throughout the rest of the year.
I cannot stress this enough: Beitz is very, very good and listeners will be charmed by her frank, yet sweet, delivery. She has funny things to say and a funny way of saying them, which makes her even funnier while never venturing into self-parody.
Fantastic Bakersfield-based comedians Mar Haggard, who won the 2015 Oil City Comedy Royal Rumble, and Andrew Boydston will also perform on Saturday. The Plush Vodka-sponsored show starts at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at The Well, 7401 White Lane, Suite 7. Tickets ($10-$120) can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
The return of Bunky Spurling
Guitarist Bunky Spurling is a genuine living local legend even though he doesn't live in Bakersfield anymore. He and his wife, Cherie, moved to Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2018.
Even in his absence, the long-running Bunky's Blues Night has been held in his honor the last Sunday of every month at O'Hennings Bar. Each Bunky's Blues Night has featured a different local luminary — musicians such as Teddy Spanke, Jon Ranger, Travis Byler and The Appletons — backed by the able Chronic Blue band featuring Ray Sadolsky on bass, Kyle Appleton and Eddie Marquardt on guitars, and Nathan Winn on drums.
On July 25, Spurling will be the special guest of the event that bears his name. It will be the first of two shows at O'Hennings where the veteran axman will be holding a sort of homecoming. The second show will be on July 29 where he and Orphan Jon and the Abandoned — featuring Sadolsky on bass, Jason Blakely on drums and "Orphan" Jon English on vocals — will kick off their 10-state, monthlong "Bakersfield Blues Tour" (based for the four musicians' connection to Bakersfield) that will find Spurling holding guitar duties with the group throughout the tour.
Even though Spurling and English have relocated from Bakersfield (English moved to Wichita, Kan.), their July 29 show will be a reminder that it doesn't really matter where you're from as long as you're there when the van leaves. The Sunday Bunky's Blues Night with Bunky Spurling is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the Thursday night tour kickoff show is from 8 to 11 p.m. at O'Hennings, 1312 Airport Drive. They're both free admission and 21 and over.