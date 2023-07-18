Have you been outside lately? It's miserable! It's so hot ...
How hot is it?
It's so hot, my car's AC changed its name to "nope."
Yeah, I'm not in any danger of quitting my day gig and turning to a life of stand-up comedy in the foreseeable future. Correction: ever.
I do, however, enjoy it immensely. I have ever since I was a preteen listening to comedy records by the likes of Eddie Murphy, the now-disgraced Bill Cosby and Cheech and Chong; devouring late-night comedy by watching "SNL," "SCTV," Monty Python, David Letterman and, my eternally favorite host, Johnny Carson.
I'd read behind-the-scenes books about the making-of shows like "SNL" as well as indulging in the junior-high tradition of learning and reciting "Truly Tasteless Jokes" from the book series of the same name. I have always loved making people laugh and especially when it's unforced and, I'm going to paraphrase a Patton Oswalt quote here I remember reading, a 13-year-old's laughter is the Cadillac of laughter.
As the saying partially goes: Comedy is hard. It takes devotion, commitment and discipline. A divine spark of talent helps, but even that has to be nurtured and respected. When God made Robin Williams, the mold was kind of broken after that.
This weekend, audiences will have the chance to catch some quality comedy shows that are a great way to not only beat the heat but a chance to spend time with people you love laughing with.
On Friday, The Well Comedy Club will host the very funny Willie Barcena for two evening shows.
Throughout his long career, Barcena has been, and is, the epitome of the consummate working man comic. He's incredibly good at what he does and sells you on his personality within the first 10 minutes of his performance.
A lot of comedy is waiting for that first big laugh, the one that disarms the listeners' expectations and puts the audience on the comedian's terms.
To be able to do that, much less build even greater and deliver for a whole set? Barcena is quite good at that. If you've never heard of him and are a fan of blunt, observational humor, take a chance. You're going to dig him the most. There were a few general admission tickets available at the time of this writing, so get them sooner than later.
Saturday will see former "SNL" cast member, and current "SNL" announcer, Darrell Hammond returning to The Well stage. Hammond's forté is his quality impressions, many of which — like his Bill Clinton and Sean Connery — were parlayed to great attention and acclaim during his long time on "SNL" from 1995 to 2009.
The ability to do impressions was a saving grace for Hammond throughout a turbulent, chaotic, abusive childhood. Seriously, this guy's bonkers, and often tragic, life could be made into a movie — and it actually has! The 2018 documentary "Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story."
That documentary recounts a lot of what Hammond covered in his 2011 memoir "God, If You're Not Up There ..." and his stand-up show covers many of those tales in a forthright and nonplussed manner. It's more like a spoken-word performance than a laugh-a-minute yuk fest.
As I shared in 2021, when he performed at The Well a previous time, Hammond said it best in one of his routines: "I've never actually written a joke. I just tell stories about how (expletive) up I am and the weird stuff I've done." Prepare for him to go to some dark places, and try the wings!
On Saturday, The Well's owner, Daniel Betts, will perform along with Greg Baldwin.
"As a fan of comedy, it's amazing to have such well-respected, veteran comedians as Hammond and Barcena performing here in Bakersfield." Betts said via text. "As a businessman, I'm thrilled to have them at our club."
"As a Bakersfield resident, I'm ecstatic to bring such high-level entertainment to our community. As an advocate of mental health, it's an honor to be able to provide some much needed levity and a brief respite from the struggles so many face, for a short time (at least) while they're inside the club receiving the best medicine there is.
"As the director of a local nonprofit (Portrait of a Warrior Gallery), I'm humbled by the generous donations we've been able to raise this past year for some incredible local causes. And as a comedian, it's a dream come true to be able to work with some of the best comedians in the industry on a regular basis. I hope folks will come check us out for themselves!"
The shows are 18 and over, and listener discretion is advised.
Remember comedy show etiquette: Try to get there early; don't yell, heckle or comment on noninteractive material unless you want to be annihilated verbally by the professional comedian/professional insulter with the microphone. Also note: Only sit close to the stage with the understanding that you are fair game for the comedian to comment on. It's not always kind.
I did not make the rules, I am simply repeating them for your safety. Please, don't thank me.
Willie Barcena at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Darrell Hammond at 8 p.m. Saturday (hours open one hour before showtime), The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, Suite 7. Barcena tickets: $40 presale at thewellcomedyclub.com ($50 before taxes and fees at the door if available), Hammond tickets: $20 ($30 before taxes and fees at the door if available). 661-724-6609.
Cesareo's pick
"Heathers," 35th anniversary screening presented by Fathom Events, 4 p.m. July 30, Regal Edwards Bakersfield, 9000 Ming Ave., Suite G. $12.50.
Right off the bat, or chainsaw (zing!), let me preface this pick: The upcoming Fathom Events 35th anniversary showing of the dark comedy "Heathers" on July 30 actually isn't. The movie, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater as a couple of angsty teenagers who find themselves in the middle of an intentional/unintentional/intentional killing spree, was actually released in 1989.
There's a subtle dramatic irony in how the celebration of a movie set in high school still manages to get their math wrong. Fitting, actually...
I'd also like to add that watching this film, as I recently have, in our post-Columbine era is challenging; the cafeteria scene where Slater's character J.D. is confronted by two bullying jocks, specifically.
What was once a shocking, cathartic fictional retaliation, has been eclipsed by the horrors at witnessing years and years of real-life school shootings.
Even so, the movie still managed to inspire a 2018 TV series that lasted one season and a 2014 Off-Broadway musical.
With its sublimely witty and immensely quotable script by Daniel Waters, "Heathers" was a pitch-black, mean, direct backlash to the slate of John Hughes' high school films of the era.
The villain here wasn't some upper-class, egotistical snob but the high school social system itself, represented by the three Heathers, a trio of ultra popular mean girls all named Heather. On the periphery is Ryder's Veronica Sawyer, who accompanies the Heathers in their social circle.
All is as it should be in Westerburg High School (was Waters a Replacements fan?) until the arrival of J.D., the misanthropic, anarchic, agent of chaos for whom Veronica falls. Yes, this is a comedy. As pitch-black a satire as moonless night, but it is most definitely a comedy.
I'd wager that the majority of the audience that will make it to this "35th" anniversary re-release will have this movie memorized. Maybe a couple of parents will bring their older kids (the film is rated R for a reason) to offer a primer in subversive 1980s cinema.
This movie was also the gateway to the bleak, jaded nihilism of the grunge era where kitschy conventions such as the film's symbolic backyard croquet games and the movie's main theme, a rendition of the 1950s tune "Que Sera, Sera" by Syd Straw, were seen as ironically outdated fakery to be endured.
The entirety of Generation X bifurcated into J.D.s and Veronica Sawyers; as well as maligned, abused and misunderstood Martha Dunnstocks/"Dumptrucks" (another challenging part of the movie) and the three Heathers, each with their own weaknesses, trauma and opportunistic cruelty.
The movie does suggest, fairly, that each of these characters were merely agents given their station by a caste system that they were powerlessly appointed to. But it's Veronica's choices at the end of the film that ascribe her own destiny, not those curated for her by Westerburg society itself.
Here, the outcasts won and also lost. The biggest joke being the obliviousness of the characters — especially the adults — to the absolutely intense, bananas events going on. Cognitive dissonance or complete obliviousness? Your call.
As famed Drive-In Movie and culture critic Joe Bob Briggs (whose AMC+ show "The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs" showcased "Heathers" on a very entertaining episode in its seventh season) said "the worship of the '80s is a complicated phenomenon." Indeed it is.
"Heathers" has a tricky and engaging legacy, showing us a dark mirror of what was and, presciently, what was to be with equal aplomb in a deliciously tight, catchy, quirky (especially David Newman's score) almost dreamlike — way.
Apparently, Stanley Kubrick was the director Waters had in mind when writing the script (the job eventually went to Michael Lehmann). In retrospect, it makes perfect sense, because Kubrick's sense of war ("Full Metal Jacket"), horror ("The Shining"), farce ("Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb") and just all — around, youthful, violent, sexual anarchy ("A Clockwork Orange") all show up here.
Much like life itself, whether we want it to or not.