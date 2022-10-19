CESAREO GARASA: Karla Bonoff to bring familiar favorites to World Records

Listening to Karla Bonoff's music, I was struck by an immediate realization: "These songs are really good." Pretty soon, another realization occurred: "Wait, I've heard this song before."
Indeed, once I heard the choruses for her songs "All My Life" or "Tell Me Why" (both off of her 1988 album "New World") there was instant recognition. It took me back to high school, listening to Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville's version of "All My Life" from Ronstadt's 1989 album "Cry Like a Rainstorm, Howl Like the Wind."
That wasn't the only trip through time. Back when I was living and working in Idaho in the early 1990s, Wynonna Judd's version of "Tell Me Why," the title track for her hit 1993 solo album, was all over country radio.
Local audiences will have a chance to experience that in person when Bonoff performs on the World Records stage this Friday.
"I think it's a really good show," Bonoff said in a phone interview from her home in Santa Barbara. "I think people are, even if they don't know who I am, going to recognize the songs. They probably will come and go, 'Ooh, I know that song, I know those songs.'"
"I think people should come out and hear live music. I hear this is a wonderful venue."
Besides the aforementioned Ronstadt, who recorded several of Bonoff's songs, other artists who have used Bonoff's songs include Lynn Anderson, Bonnie Raitt and Trisha Yearwood (the latter two recorded their own versions of the song "Home" in 2008 and 2019, respectively ).
"Everyone makes them their own," Bonoff said. "Linda did them differently. Some people prefer her versions, some people prefer mine. It's just a matter of what artists you like and what interpretation you like. I still feel like my songs are my songs. They're like your kids, you know? They're always yours."
In a bit of a twist, Bonoff's biggest solo hit was the single "Personally" off of her 1982 album "Wild Heart of the Young." It was also written by someone else: songwriter Paul Kelly.
Her first two solo albums, 1977's "Karla Bonoff" (especially its exquisite opening track, "Someone to Lay Down Beside Me") and "Restless Eyes" from 1979, are superb.
They both utilized musicians who were a part of the Laurel Canyon music scene that exploded out of Southern California in the mid-1970s and truly reflected the shadows and sunbeams of that particular time and place.
"Sometimes I listen to something I wrote when I was 22 and I kind of marvel at it," Bonoff said. "I still like it and I still play it and I'm like, 'Wow, what was I thinking?' I find them kind of fascinating sometimes because the songs just kind of came out of the air. I mean, you never know where they came from."
"So at this point in my life I can look back at the work and find it kinda interesting, especially the ones that you love to play even after 45 years, or whatever it's been. That's kind of a wonderful thing, that they've lasted that long."
Her performance at World Records will be a stripped-down acoustic performance on piano and guitar, accompanied by musician Sean McCue, who co-produced Bonoff's lovely 2020 Christmas album, "Silent Night."
"It's an unplugged retrospective of work from all the way back to the 70s up to the stuff that's new," Bonoff said. "Lots of stories. It'll be a good time."
Regardless if you're familiar with Bonoff's work or not – and if you're of my certain vintage, you most assuredly are – I highly recommend this show. I especially recommend it to any aspiring singer/ songwriters who want a masterclass on songwriting and performance that's both intuitive and substantive, delivered with a casual, straightforward, vulnerable intimacy. The power is in the details and Bonoff is a master of subtle and disciplined accuracy.
A Very Special Evening with Karla Bonoff, 6 p.m. Friday, World Records, 2815 F St. $35-$45, available at World Records. 661-325-1982 or shopworldrecords.com.
Cesareo's picks
The Aquadolls, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Suite 200. $15, available at ticketweb.com.
The self-described "mermaid rock 'n' roll" act The Aquadolls returns to Temblor Brewing Co. on Tuesday kicking off its three-night Haunting Tour.
The SoCal trio creates an effervescent fusion of 1960's surf pop and modern indie rock, most recently on its latest single "Beachy," the first single off of its upcoming release "Charmed" (named after the 1990s TV show about a trio of sister witches, which could or could not be a coincidence).
Also on the bill for this all-ages Numbskull Show are the punk/ska/reggae trio Sitting on Stacy, polar opposite to The Aquadolls in lineup and sound, whose latest single "Some Kind of Way" indulges its modern reggae side. The band's other single from earlier this year, "This Summer's Day," is an enjoyable slice of upbeat dream pop.
Alternative rock band Strange Case will also perform.
A few tips: Get to the venue early and audience members are encouraged to dress up in honor of the spooky season.
George the Giant's Strange Museum of Oddities and Wonders, Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 (5-10 p.m. Fridays, 2-10 p.m. Saturdays) at Bakersfield eSports Center, 7104 Golden State Highway. $7, tickets available at georgethegiant.ticketleap.com.
Speaking of spooky, George the Giant's Strange Museum of Oddities and Wonders is entering its final two weekends. If you've never been, it's a guided tour of some truly weird and curious — and sometimes macabre and ghoulish, possibly haunted — artifacts that sideshow performer and occasional actor George the Giant, aka George McArthur, has accumulated over the years.
While it might appear intimidating, the museum, much like McArthur himself, is entertaining, thoughtful, unique and accommodating to all ages.
Rosko Album Release and Costume Party, 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Old River Monte Carlo, 9750 Taft Highway; free admission
Lastly, another trio, the local rock act Rosko, will perform Oct. 29 at the Old River Monte Carlo for a release party for its upcoming EP, "Rosko II," as well as a costume party for Halloween revelers.
Also on the bill are the indie rock acts Make Mine Yours, Beware the Sleeping Giant and Culture Machine, which will have bassist Gannon Stone from the local punk band Rabid Assault filling in for its late bassist Michael Payne, who died earlier this month.
News of Payne's passing hit social media like a shock wave as did news of the loss of fellow local musician trumpeter Joe Barry, who passed away only a few days later.
Regardless if we give praise, give thanks or give candy, it all comes from the same well of consideration from now until the end of the year. The true spirit of this particular season is in the remembrance of the spirits around us and not just of the spirits in our glass. A memory and some kind words are all it takes to honor those we truly miss and wish were still here. Even if you're dressed up as Batman. Again.
The spirits are paying attention. Make it a good show.