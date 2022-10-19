 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Karla Bonoff to bring familiar favorites to World Records

Listening to Karla Bonoff's music, I was struck by an immediate realization: "These songs are really good." Pretty soon, another realization occurred: "Wait, I've heard this song before."

Indeed, once I heard the choruses for her songs "All My Life" or "Tell Me Why" (both off of her 1988 album "New World") there was instant recognition. It took me back to high school, listening to Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville's version of "All My Life" from Ronstadt's 1989 album "Cry Like a Rainstorm, Howl Like the Wind."

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

