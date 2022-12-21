 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Isaiah Morfin shares Christmas love with new single

There are two sentiments in "Christmas is Forever," the new single by local musician Isaiah Morfin, that are potent enough to punctuate the wistful, pensive melancholy that the holiday season can sometimes bring.

The first is in the song title itself, that Christmas is forever; impervious to passing fads and consumerism and that, "through it all," as Morfin sings, it's "here for us now and long after we're dead/ like an echo through the mall, it goes on forever/ shining like a Christmas tree in green, gold and red."

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa writes about the local music and entertainment scene.

