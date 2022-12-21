CESAREO GARASA: Isaiah Morfin shares Christmas love with new single

There are two sentiments in "Christmas is Forever," the new single by local musician Isaiah Morfin, that are potent enough to punctuate the wistful, pensive melancholy that the holiday season can sometimes bring.
The first is in the song title itself, that Christmas is forever; impervious to passing fads and consumerism and that, "through it all," as Morfin sings, it's "here for us now and long after we're dead/ like an echo through the mall, it goes on forever/ shining like a Christmas tree in green, gold and red."
The second is sung right after: "Just to have you close to me is the best gift I could get."
It's a reminder that regardless of the reasons any of us celebrate the holiday season, its underlying foundation is one of love. On Earth, love, peace and goodwill towards all.
Released this week just in time for the Christmas holiday, the single, and accompanying video, isn't just a thoughtful treatise on the eternal endurance of the Christmas spirit, but a sonic mishmash of different eras and sounds.
The synth-heavy song, recorded and mixed by Chris Schlarb at Big Ego Studio in Long Beach, uses drum sounds from drummer Ben Lumsdaine and a vintage 1980s Casio keyboard; a baroque horn line performed by trumpeter Kris Tiner and trombonist Justin Kirk; background vocals by Mira Monte Honor Choir students Diane Rodriguez, Izel Herrera, Nathalee Galindo and Cruz Tapia; and the sounds of sleigh and church bells, which all combine to create a crossroads of modern and vintage nostalgia.
The video itself (shot by director Jon Nack on a 1990s camcorder, adding to the colliding-retro feel of the piece) harkens back to "A Charlie Brown Christmas," down to Morfin performing on a piano in an empty solo spotlight-lit theater evoking Linus' moving Luke 2: 8-20 monologue from the 1965 animated TV classic.
Outfitted in a toy soldier costume from Fantasy Frocks, local musician Marlon Mackey cameos in the video (appropriate casting for the four-year Army veteran) and there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Morfin and keyboardist Tony Rinaldi (who also played flute on the release) imitating Charlie Brown and Linus respectively. Rinaldi is even holding on to a blue security blanket.
Vicky Gonzalez and Ellie Gonzalez (no relation) also appear in the video as, respectively, a fairy and Linus' crabby but kindhearted sister, Lucy Van Pelt, who is snappily dressed in her red beret and yellow coat.
The idea for the song came to Morfin four years ago, inspired by the liner note booklet for "Silver & Gold," the 2012 five-EP box set of traditional and original Christmas music by acclaimed indie musician Sufjan Stevens.
In it, along with some wacky cartoon art, temporary tattoos, stickers and even musical charts and lyrics to the music within, there was an essay discussing how "Christmas is forever" which stuck with Morfin.
"This particular essay was just a random and extremely long list of things that happen in the world," Morfin said via email, "but at the end of the list, it would end with the cadence of 'but Christmas is forever." It sparked an idea in my mind. I could write a Christmas song with my own list and conclude with 'Christmas is forever.'"
Rinaldi and Morfin will perform a free, all-ages concert of Christmas songs and originals (much like the Sufjan Stevens box set) at 7 p.m. Thursday at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.) where they will perform the new single, Morfin promises, "more than once, actually."
For anyone wanting to keep the message going, Morfin is selling Nintendo Game Boy-themed Christmas cards at House of Flowers (1611 19th St.) downtown.
"At the heart of the song," Morfin said, "Christmas outlives tech, whether that be Furbies, fads, tech and even coming-of-age experiences, Christmas is forever."
Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa writes about the local music and entertainment scene.