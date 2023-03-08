 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CESAREO GARASA: Humble musician supported the community

While speaking with Noah Claunch about fellow musician Terry Keplinger, I was reminded of the phrase "the tide that raises all boats."

We were talking about the Bakersfield Country Music Awards, the annual labor of love that Keplinger founded and kept adrift for almost two decades. The recipients received framed certificates for their accomplishments in country music. I performed at one a few years ago with The Iron Outlaws — 2014, I think — when the awards ceremony was held at the Nile Theater.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you the latest news on Bakersfield’s music scene every other Thursday.

Coronavirus Cases