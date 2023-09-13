This Saturday, Atlanta-based Americana duo The Waymores will perform an all-ages show at Pyrenees Cafe in support of its latest release "Greener Pastures."
The pair, consisting of Willie Heath Neal and Kira Annalise, sing with an easy intimacy and effortless harmony, which is sensible given their affectionate husband and wife status.
"We're thrilled to be playing our first show in the home of The California Country Sound," said Annalise via email. "We know that he didn't start the sound, but to us Buck Owens is the King of California Country."
Their reverence and respect for the Bakersfield Sound and Texas' 1970s Outlaw Country movement, down to the group's name, is profoundly evident. Enough so that the opening track on "Greener Pastures" is a cover of Owens' 1959 single "Under Your Spell Again."
"We'll absolutely be playing that one at Pyrenees Cafe," Annalise said. "We've wanted to tour this city for a long while and to start out our time there at Pyrenees is an absolute honor."
In a cosmic pique of kismet synchronicity, that song was also covered in the 1970s by Outlaw Country architects, and fellow husband and wife duo, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. Jenning's nickname? Waymore.
Call it a hunch that the two of them will play Jennings' "Waymore's Blues" on Saturday as well.
"Greener Pastures" was produced by veteran producer Shel Talmy who also helmed projects by The Who, The Kinks, and Davy Jones before his name change to the better-known (and less The Monkees-adjacent) David Bowie.
The album features some excellent songs and performances, especially by Dave Pearlman on steel guitar. Besides the Owens' cover, some other album highlights are the soulful doo-wop throwback "Flashback of a Fool" and the sadly lilting "Hill Country Waltz." On each song she sings, Annalise wrings every emotional ounce, from hope to heartbreak, they not only require but deserve. Their material is that strong.
The Waymores, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Pyrenees Cafe, 601 Sumner St. $7-$10 (plus fees); tickets available at moonshineme.net.
Speaking of tributes, The Fab Four is absolutely one of the best at what it does.
The band's award-winning recreations of The Beatles' music and image is uncanny. The discipline required to perform these songs so convincingly is substantial. It's not just about wigs and gear, it's also getting into the mindset of these characters and truly committing to their parts. When Fab Four founder, and its resident John Lennon, Ron McNeil, suits up, that's not just a uniform, he's inhabiting someone's soul.
Which brings me to their latest performance on Saturday at the Fox Theater where the group will perform the seminal 1965 album "Rubber Soul" in its entirety. Sitar playing on "Norwegian Wood" and all.
"Calling all Beatles fans! We're excited to be returning to the beautiful Fox Theater in Bakersfield and we invite you to join us for some classic Beatles hits and some surprises as well," said McNeil via email.
"Rubber Soul" was a transitional album for The Beatles. It marked the point where the quartet began their transition from global pop superstars to undeniable musical artists in a creative streak of such high quality that no band — or single musician — has even come close to recreating it.
The group stopped performing live concerts until their 1969 rooftop concert a few years later, concentrating their focus into recording music.
The band began to delve into more experimental, psychedelic, esoteric sounds and arrangements (not to mention, substances). The lyrics, such as on the aforementioned "Norwegian Wood" where Lennon sings about his infidelity before his wife at the time even knew about it, matured and became more personal; the musicianship more proficient. If any album of theirs could be the closest to what Motown was producing at this time, this one is arguably it.
This aesthetic direction directly led to the creation of the groundbreaking "Revolver" (my personal favorite) a year after. If you are a Beatles fan, or know someone who is, buy tickets sooner than later. Because with remaining tickets starting at a little over $27, this will be as close audiences will get to seeing The Beatles live on stage at a time where not even The Beatles were.
The Fab Four, 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.) Saturday, Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $27.50 to $80; tickets available at axs,com. 661-324-1369.
Lastly, on Thursday, Pour House Bar & Grill in Rosedale will host the first NashWest Songwriter's Round featuring three of our best regional up-and-coming original country music talents: Bakersfield artists Joe Peters and Devyn Brinsfield and Visalia performer JJ Brown.
The three singer-songwriters will perform acoustically, sharing insightful stories about each of the songs they play.
These kinds of performances are as informal as they are intimate and are an entertaining and poignant showcase into what goes on in that combustible moment where words get put to music and songs will themselves to life.
"I think the most important part to me is the story behind the song," Brinsfield said, noting that it's a tradition as primal as telling stories around a fire.
"I'd just like to say that this is the first event that we've done like this in Bakersfield and I feel that Bakersfield is ready for it," said Peters, who is also one of the co-owners of the Pour House. "There's been a resurgence in live music since COVID and I think there's finally an opportunity and people are finally ready to hear true original music once again in Bakersfield, and lend their ears to the artists and the songwriters."
Each songwriter has new material on tap: Peters' powerful new single, "Break Before I Bend," is now available for streaming as is Brown's catchy latest number "Black Leather and Lace." Brinsfield's upcoming single, the rambling shuffle "Econoline," releases on Friday.
NashWest Songwriter's Round, 7 p.m. Thursday, Pour House Bar & Grill, 4041 Fruitvale Ave.; $10 (plus fees) at eventbrite.com.