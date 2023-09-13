This Saturday, Atlanta-based Americana duo The Waymores will perform an all-ages show at Pyrenees Cafe in support of its latest release "Greener Pastures."

The pair, consisting of Willie Heath Neal and Kira Annalise, sing with an easy intimacy and effortless harmony, which is sensible given their affectionate husband and wife status.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you the latest news on Bakersfield’s music scene every other Thursday.