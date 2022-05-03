CESAREO GARASA: Hate Drugs quietly, creatively keeps plugging away

Having just completed a short tour run across the country, the local indie rock/pop group Hate Drugs has been collating its momentum into an even longer creative run.
Along with that tour, which included a short stop in Austin, Texas, during the whopper music event South by Southwest, the band has put out a string of releases in fairly quick succession: the witty "925" in March and the two-sided single "222," which includes the songs "Too Many" and "AsKiNg FoR a FrIeNd," in April.
The group also released the fifth anniversary edition of its 2016 neo-surf rock EP "Beach Weekend" on 10-inch vinyl, which includes a fourth song not on the original digital EP, the dreamy "Without You." If you enjoy Santo & Johnny's "Sleepwalk" or The Flamingos' "I Only Have Eyes For You," you will dig "Without You."
"It had a little bit of viral success but we never released physical copies of it," said David Caploe, 28, the band's lead singer and guitarist. "We pressed them last year and they finally came in."
The song "925" (the title is a neat little bit of wordplay) is the kind of bouncy synth-pop that comes so easy to the group, like on its percolating 2018 single "Drive Me Crazy," with its intertwining angular dual-guitar melody by Caploe and lead guitarist Norman Skidmore.
The accompanying video for "925," filmed and edited by Caploe, essentially chronicles beach vacations to Ventura and Hawaii at different rates of speed, much like the videos for the songs "Never Wanna Leave" and "Lovers in the Summer'' off of the "Beach Weekend" EP. They all highlight the band's playful nature.
But the band's real power is when it reigns in that exuberance and explores more ethereal soundscapes. Those instincts usually have the musicians arriving at songs that evoke a more celestial quality like on the transcendent "Night II (Divine Providence)" off of the band's 2020 EP "Ponderosa," which I chose as the best single of that year.
The acoustic version of "925" does just that with Caploe's voice purposefully autotuned and highlighting the sound of the acoustic guitars and Josiah Caploe's synth work and melodies.
The two songs on "222" kind of straddle both worlds, with "Too Many" approaching a more straightforward guitar-driven sound and "AsKiNg FoR a FrIeNd," which goes through a few different feels, highlighting the inventiveness of drummer Adrian Diaz. The song itself asks existential questions via a 21st century cultural reference.
Recently, the band has had to adapt to the departure of Josiah Caploe, David's brother and an originating member of the band, who left to follow a personal calling for missionary work. They've maintained this by having Caploe's synth work on backing tracks used during the band's live performances.
"He's missed but we are super supportive of what he's doing," David Caploe said. "We're happy that he's following his passion. We've always been very encouraging of everyone pursuing their passions whether it's in or out of the band."
What Hate Drugs does so well is in quietly maneuvering through the music landscape in a way that seems quiet, almost invisible, but to great effect — much like their bassist John Irwin does in the group. The band does play, quite frequently in fact, but mostly outside of Bakersfield (Their next show here is on June 9 at Temblor Brewing Co.).
The group is welcomed in other markets with aplomb by hitting its marks outside of town consistently and freely collaborating with other artists like local singer Crimson Skye for a future release. That resonates here. These performers don't broadcast all that work, they simply keep their chins up and eyes forward while they chisel away with their own brand of Bakersfield-meets-endless-summers-and-winters sound in a very Bakersfield way: by doing the work and weathering all the seasons.
"We're excited about the future of the music community in Bakersfield and the way it's been developing," David Caploe said. "We're committed to being a part of it and encouraging growth within it."
Mother's Day music
After the hubbub of Cinco de Mayo has abated, Mother's Day will be celebrated this Sunday.
My own mama, Amíriam Garasa, was born in Chiapas, Mexico, in July 1938. She was a schoolteacher before she moved to California in 1972 where she met my father, Domingo, himself an immigrant from Spain.
She encouraged me to indulge in my creativity and my penchant for collecting and creating comic books. She was vigilant with teachers, being one herself, and with other adults concerning her children and would go to great lengths — and I mean great lengths — to help me out of pure consideration, sterling intuition and incredible patience.
She would teach me to not stay idle while others worked and look for ways to help. To be considerate myself and abide or, as she would say, "acatar." I've mentioned before how, while I was in high school, she used to drive me from our home in Lamont so I could play gigs. She would sleep in the car while I performed.
She has never complained about any of that. Never.
One year, I bought her music for a gift: The 1988 Los Lobos CD "La Pistola y El Corazón," a collection of traditional and original Tejano and mariachi folk music. I thought that she would enjoy it sentimentally. I missed the chance to buy my father music that he wanted me to get him before he passed away in 1993.
My mother's voice has its own musical quality to it. While she might speak English like a Mexican Yoda at times, her voice rings like a melody in my ears. I'm happy to still be able to hear it. Every mother's voice is a song to her loving children. Please try to take the time to show them how much you've appreciated their song with music of your own.