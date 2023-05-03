CESAREO GARASA: Groove to eclectic tunes at multi-band shows

There's a quality to "Imagicillin," the latest release by Tarot de Marseilles, aka Tarot, that's both geeky and ethereal, akin to observing a beautiful, purple and gold sunset from the inside of a comic book shop.
The dark synthwave duo, consisting of husband-and-wife team Earl Parsons and Rachel Pori, has been creating music and hosting shows under its collective banner Staycation since 2022. Clocking in at just under 30 minutes,"Imagicillin" is a short listen and it's an evolution from its 2022 debut "Wave Conjugations." The tracks on that, as entertaining as they were, sounded more like an assembly of song ideas than a fully fleshed-out set of tunes.
In comparison, "Imagicillin" carries and evolves that debut's synth-and-sample moodiness and 8-bit whimsy (the latter especially on the bouncy "Demon Seed") with the songs having a bit more room to grow here.
Pori's reedy and flanged Goth bass guitar tone recalls Steve Severin's with Siouxsie and the Banshees and Parson's penchant for synth-sound and sampler indulgences are more focused.
On songs that are a bit rawer, like "Earth Wind," those explorations are dynamic. On every track, repetitions become hypnotic, sometimes meditative.
Both "Imagicillin" and "Wave Conjugations" are available for streaming but they're listed under the new, longer Tarot de Marseilles name.
"The change was for algorithm purposes because there's a million bands named Tarot," Parsons wrote in an email.
The pair will perform May 13 at Temblor Brewing Co., supporting local prog-metal band The Dream Nexus who will host a release party of its own for its latest EP ,"Lium." It's intricate, complex stuff and fans of bands like Australia's Karnivool will appreciate the band's heady brutality.
Also on this highly eclectic all-ages bill will be instrumental acts Transmissions (who also released its latest single recently, "Meet Me on the Top of Mont Blanc" that fans of Pelican and Explosions in the Sky will enjoy) and Contranistas and Doc Sampson, the nom de guerre of producer and performer Jonathan Ruiz who was named "God of Alternative-Rap '' online by Sweet + Sour magazine.
Doc's 2022 album "Deathdog II'' is a study in contrasts. It teeters between unsettling instrumental snippets ("Helldriver,""Eraserhead"), creepy Dr. Octagon-ish horror movie hellscapes ("Soda Popinski," quite good), dreamy, morose, soulful introspection ("Bucktown, USA") and pure pop-melody ecstasy that almost feels out of place (the stunning ""Running on Empty" with Sakiko).
Listening to "Deathdog II" is akin to imagining a set of supernatural Italian giallo horror movies directed by Quentin Tarantino and David Lynch, scored by Kool Keith, Goblin and Sade. It feels like taking a visit to the haunted movie theater Ruiz has in his head and it is formidable indeed.
For those about to rock but can't wait until next week? This Saturday, Southern California-based ska-punk band Matamoska will perform at Temblor as well. Joining the band on guitar for the last few years has been local musician Ray Vargas, who has definitely paid his dues in some of the finest soul and ska bands to perform in the Central Valley including the Rhythm Ambassadors and Vanity Ave.
Make sure to get to this all-ages show early to catch all of the opening acts, especially Godspeed Your Love (who also recently released a single, ""Where To Go"); party starter Dancing Tommy, and the multifaceted punk trio Dropping In. Each of them are solid bands that will definitely pick up the pace.
The Dream Nexus, Transmissions, Contranistas, Doc Samson and Tarot de Marseilles, 7 p.m. May 13; Matamoska, Dropping In, Dancing Tommy, Marked Out, Godspeed Your Love, 7 p.m. Saturday, Both at Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owen Blvd. Suite 200. $10 for Dream Nexus show, $15 for Matamoska performance; tickets at ticketweb.com.
Cesareo's picks
Fistful of Nickels and Devyn Brinsfield, 8 p.m. Saturday, and Cattle Call Jam, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, both at 18th Street Bar and Grill, 816 18th St. Free admission for both.
While a lot of the city will be expected to be out en masse for this Friday's many Cinco de Mayo celebraciones, keep an eye out for the shows happening the days after. Over at 18th Street Bar and Grill, the Tehachapi-based bluegrass punk-Americana group Fistful of Nickels will perform.
The acoustic quartet, anchored by bassist Les Webb, is solid and entertaining armed with top-shelf material. With the recent passing of songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, it's bittersweet to hear acoustic-based stories of darkness and light told with plain, poetic, bold grit like on the breathtaking song "Sheep's Disguise" off of the Nickels' 2022 EP of the same name. It's as brilliant an unintentional tribute as there has ever been.
It's in the echoes of chords and strings sometimes where we can hear the secrets our hearts and souls are trying to tell us. The ones that our everyday dins and troubles keep drowning out.
Fistful of Nickels serves as an ambassador of hard-livers with hard livers and rising above after falling — or getting beat — down in life.
The group recently released a video on YouTube for its bittersweet, upbeat song "Sprung," which shows the group performing on a mountainside in front of an old-school, large-diaphragm condenser mic. The drone footage soars and the closeup shots tighten, much like the song. It's about as solid a visual representation of the group that I can think of.
Also, fun fact: Webb plays a stand-up bass. His son Nataniel Webb is a stand-up comic. No word if they will switch places.
Be sure to catch supporting act Devyn Brinsfield whose voice has to be heard to be believed. It's a unique instrument and is best served on songs like "Reaper" off of his superb 2023 album "Down in the Valley."
This show is all ages, but some of the language and material might not be appropriate for those with more sensitive proclivities.
This Sunday, The 18th Street venue will also host the Cattle Call Jam, organized by Tim Stonelake.
Musicians of all ages, styles and levels are welcome to the second jam since it rebooted in April.
It's important to note that it's perfectly fine to attend without feeling obligated to sit in with the groups. Sometimes it's best to check to see if the pool has water before dipping your toe in to check its temperature.
But for those that take the dive and find themselves on stage and connecting with the music, the musicians and the audience? That's when budding musicians become activated and realize why we do what we do. It's catharsis, communication, communion and sometimes catastrophe, but it's always transcendent when takeoff is truly achieved.
Drums and amps will be provided so you only need to bring your sticks and guitars but I'd also recommend you also bring cables, picks and tuners as well just in case. Business cards too because it's not just a jam session, it's a networking opportunity that could lead to paying gigs.
That jam might make you some bread.