CESAREO GARASA: Groove to eclectic tunes at multi-band shows

There's a quality to "Imagicillin," the latest release by Tarot de Marseilles, aka Tarot, that's both geeky and ethereal, akin to observing a beautiful, purple and gold sunset from the inside of a comic book shop.

The dark synthwave duo, consisting of husband-and-wife team Earl Parsons and Rachel Pori, has been creating music and hosting shows under its collective banner Staycation since 2022. Clocking in at just under 30 minutes,"Imagicillin" is a short listen and it's an evolution from its 2022 debut "Wave Conjugations." The tracks on that, as entertaining as they were, sounded more like an assembly of song ideas than a fully fleshed-out set of tunes.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

