CESAREO GARASA: Get ready for late-summer run of live events

August is ramping up with live events, the result of building enthusiasm over the last two years from folks genuinely grateful to be able to step out and enjoy themselves.
As with any public gathering now though, please follow any recommended safety precautions and guidelines and be considerate of those around you.
Of the explosion of live events happening in the next few weeks, these four caught my attention.
Two are set for Jerry's Pizza and Pub, the perennial all-ages music venue/pizza restaurant that has been at the center of our local music zeitgeist for the last 30 years.
From its start in the early 1990s to its heights during the early aughts as a hub for touring post hardcore, punk and emo/screamo acts, Jerry's and its scrappy, dank, cavelike basement has been home to some amazing musical moments. The brick walls practically sweat history. Oh, and their food is quite tasty as well.
Recently, the venue changed its shows downstairs to 21-and-older, eliminating yet one more option to watch live music for teenage audiences.
But with the Return of the All Ages Show happening Sunday (as well as next week's Fest Fest 3 event), it looks like the spirited venue is finding a return to its previous all-ages form.
Hosted by local act Audiodidactic, the lineup includes some talented bands whose members are still in their teens (Dropping In, Labellum) and others who have decades of experience (Jump From The Bluffs, 3 Red Flags, Audiodidactic). The music will span the gamut of the kind of music Jerry's has been known for: energetic and inventive punk and indie rock of many flavors. The event starts at 2 p.m.
The following weekend, Jerry's will host Fest Fest 3, an event that reminds me of the spirited 2014 Alley Fest held in the Wall Street Alley that spread across multiple venues downtown including Jerry's Pizza. It was my favorite event of that year.
The all-ages Fest Fest's scope isn't as expansive as that juggernaut, but its ambition is no less impressive. The all-day event, starting at 10 a.m., will be split into three different stages in and around the pizzeria: upstairs, downstairs and in the Wall Street Alley next to the venue.
The lineup is huge, with over 40 acts performing. The event is a co-production between Plan B Entertainment and the local poetry and art zine Wasteland. The former put the music lineup together and the latter organized the event's spoken-word acts and artists.
Wall Street Alley performance area will host the majority of the spoken-word and acoustic acts — like Joe Peters, Mike Mizell and Vince Galindo — as well as synthwave act Tarot and a tribute to Codie Anderson, a local promoter who recently passed away. The entire event is dedicated to his memory.
Some of the better-known names performing downstairs include enigmatic local indie pop rock act Andrés, Amarionette from Las Vegas, Happy Hour from South Florida, The Color 8 from Phoenix — all four of these acts will be on a short three-day California tour that includes their stop at Fest Fest — along with Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries from Fresno (very good), and local indie rock bands Modern Wives, Word of Mouth, beach reggae stalwarts Dub Seeds, live-looping duo Contranistas, Tall Dark, Make Mine Yours and Big Stretch, featuring former members of Los Devitos.
Bands run the gamut at the upstairs space with skate punk act Rabid Assault, Worse Things By Better People, multigenre rockers Art and The Resistance, prog punk pop trio Dropping In (its second show at Jerry's in less than a week), and the fantastic party band Dancing Tommy, who can get an entire crowd moving and dancing to its originals. That is stunning.
The set times for the upstairs and downstairs shows will be staggered so that once one set ends on one floor another one starts on the other floor.
Set times will be either 20 minutes for the earlier bands and 30 or 45 minutes for later performances. If there's an act you were interested in catching, don't assume that they'll be playing a longer set. Get there early to catch them.
Details on the full lineup and set times, as well as tickets to the event, can be found on festfest3.eventbrite.com.
Food will be provided by Jerry's Pizza (savory) and from Baked Bake Shop (sweet) who will be one of many vendors selling all manners of wares including arts and crafts and much more.
Meaning that it's entirely possible for you to get a tarot card reading while enjoying Tarot playing.
Return of the All Ages Show, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave.; $12 presale, $15 at the door, eventbrite.com.
Fest Fest 3, 10:20 a.m. to midnight Aug. 20, Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave; $20, festfest3.eventbrite.com for tickets and more information.
The next event is a must for any and every local drummer. Heck, every local musician.
Bakersfield Sound Co. will host a drum clinic on Aug. 20 conducted by the extraordinary Thomas Pridgen. (Disclosure: I teach drums at Bakersfield Sound Co.)
This clinic is a boon to Bakersfield. One of the best drummers performing today, Pridgen is known for his muscular playing that is as musical as it is powerful. He won the Guitar Center Drum-Off at 9 years old and earned a Zildjian cymbal endorsement — the company's youngest endorsee up until then — a year later. His performing style is energetic, fiery and absolutely exuberant.
The price of a ticket is $35, around the cost of one drum lesson, and having the chance to meet, watch, talk shop with or pick the brain of a professional at Pridgen's level is immeasurable. Seating is limited, so if you're contemplating going, act sooner than later.
Local drummer Kobe Felix, who performs with T Davis and ModernDayRome (the latter will emcee the event), will open the clinic with a performance of his own. Felix is an amazing talent as well, full of his own kind of inventive fire, graceful playing and blazing skill.
Watching drummers like him and Pridgen entertain, engage, educate, utterly frighten and inspire others in a clinic setting is an opportunity I highly recommend to every musician — not to mention every fan of The Mars Volta, Pridgen's best-known former band.
This is one of the most effective ways to see and feel what it takes to be and remain at the top of one's game.
Thomas Pridgen Drum Clinic, featuring Kobe Felix, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Bakersfield Sound Co., 10715 Rosedale Highway; $35; 661-554-9090.
The last event of note is happening this Saturday: Comedian Pablo Francisco will return to Bakersfield for a performance at The Well Comedy Club.
Francisco's manic stage show rivals early Robin Williams for pure bonkers energy. His stream-of-consciousness monologues, sounds and impressions can turn into a call-back to a previous joke, which means he's either some kind of next-level improvising genius, managing to construct a level of discipline so focused he's created a perfect illusion of simulated, frenzied chaos, or some gonzo combination of skills.
The show is 18 and over (get there early to snag a seat) but a warning for those with more sensitive proclivities: Francisco is utterly unpredictable, unfiltered, fearless, irreverent, possibly unhinged and, above all, very, very, very funny.
Pablo Francisco, 8 p.m Saturday, The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane Suite 7; $25 (plus fees), purchase at ticketstripe.com/events/1030244.