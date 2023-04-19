 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Get lost in Space with music festival

The annual 3 Days in Space, a music festival put on by Killer Kern Records and The Empty Space, has become quite the go-to event since its inception. If anything, the event works not only as a live label compilation, a veritable sampler plate of the different bands on Killer Kern's artist roster, but as a solid representation of what makes our local bands so, well, killer.

It returns April 28 through 30 at the nonprofit theater's new location on Woodmere Drive.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you the latest news on Bakersfield’s music scene every other Thursday.

