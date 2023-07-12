As a drummer and as a drum set instructor, I am a huge fan of promoting and fostering community and education. I truly believe that drummers have a particular bond with each other that comes from the understanding in the mutual feeling we get from creating and communicating music and feeling by beating stuff up.
Like local drummer Dom "El Domo" Miller said: "Everybody loves drums. I don't care what anybody says."
Miller is a musician who embodies all of those tenets, whether as a sideman in bands such as The Easy In and the psychedelic soul outfit Tonight We Are, his current gig, or as part of his live drum/DJ duo with DJ Chuck 1.
I've seen his commitment to the drumming craft, his tireless work ethic and his enthusiasm for sharing information with other drummers firsthand. His laidback, cool demeanor is friendly, insightful, helpful and wise.
Miller has put together a series of drum-centric "Summer Pocket Workshops" that will take place on July 22, July 29 and Aug. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at Church of God on Oswell and Brundage. Its motto? "Learn it. Play it. Share it."
"I'm hoping to inspire the youth to play music and help somebody with their musical journey," Miller said. "I was asked to put together a drum clinic by the church — this wasn't something that I came up with by myself — and we have some great musicians in town, great drummers, who can share their knowledge."
"The main goals are, one, educate people and, two, inspire people to keep making music."
(Miller usually performs at Cain Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church.)
When the 31-year-old Miller says there are some great drummers here, he's absolutely correct.
From them, Tim Moore will host the first clinic, Miles "Boosh" Edwards the second and Miller himself the third.
"For my presentation I want to make it as interactive as I can," Miller said.
These all-ages workshops are free and open to the public. For any drummers out there, I cannot recommend these workshops enough, no matter the age or skill level. I would recommend ear protection, though, especially for younger drummers.
The workshops will consist of each drummer performing for the audience, offering a group lesson and insight into what they played as well as asking questions from the crowd.
What will they be discussing?
"The essence of pocket," Miller said. "We're going to go over basic hand rhythms, rudiments, things like that; different techniques to play on the drums. Just an overall presentation of the groove."
The concepts of "pocket" and "groove" are essential elements for drummers that might seem a bit nebulous for non-drummers. It's the feel that the listeners and the musicians enjoy and react to from the music being created.
"That is very subjective, right? That means lots of things to different people," Miller said. "For me, what 'in the pocket' means, is where everyone is feeling the groove the same way and the music is being served to its fullest potential. It's an ebb and flow between the musicians to the listeners."
The clinics will finish with a "shed" session where drummers in the audience can sit in and play along with some of the best drummers in Kern County.
Some of the greatest value in clinics like these is in getting to glean perspective on what it takes to be a professional drummer of their caliber. Is it ability? Social skills? Networking? Expensive gear? Good personal hygiene? What does it take to be a consistently working musician in our current era and what are the tools up-and-coming drummers need to have in order to excel?
It's not always about paradiddles and blazing speed. Sometimes it's all about staying "in the pocket," and doing what's best for the song and your fellow musicians.
By the way, these workshops aren't just limited to drummers. I'd highly recommend them to any instrumentalist in order to get a broader idea of the roles us drummers play.
"Just being in the crossfire is good enough," Miller said.
Summer Pocket Workshops, noon to 4 p.m. July 22, July 29, Aug. 5 at Church of God, 100 Oswell St. Free admission.
Cesareo's picks
Circle Jerks, TSOL, Negative Approach, 7 p.m. Saturday, Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd.; Tickets: $35; ticketweb.com; all ages
Noah Claunch and the Marshals, 7 p.m. July 21, Brooklyns BBQ, 3015 Calloway Drive. Free admission.
Temblor Brewing Co. has been knocking out of the park with a string of fantastic punk shows from days of yore (Adolescents! Black Flag! The Exploited!) and this weekend is no exception when they host two SoCal punk luminaries: the Circle Jerks and, my personal favorite punk band of all time, TSOL.
TSOL has performed in Bakersfield recently with greater frequency but it's been decades since the Circle Jerks played here. This Saturday's performance is a pretty big deal in that respect especially in getting to see Keith Morris fronting the group.
Will he have stories to tell from the 1980s? Maybe. I hope so. Regardless, for the audience it'll be a "Wonderful" way (pun intended. I personally like that oft-maligned 1985 album) to once again see old friends and relive old memories, even if the majority of the audience will have sore backs from standing too long.
At the time of this writing, this show was perilously close to selling out, so don't delay to get tickets. We won't have many opportunities to see bands like these for long. Best to take advantage of the opportunity before time makes the choice for us.
This brings me to my second pick, which couldn't be farther stylistically from the punk rock shenanigans that will be going on at Temblor Brewing this Saturday: the bluesy country stylings of Noah Claunch and the Marshals at Brooklyns BBQ on July 21.
This event is billed as Claunch's last Bakersfield performance before the 37-year-old musician and his family move to Branson, Mo., in August.
Besides the usual selection of soulful country selections, Claunch and his band will promote their latest release, "Working Hands."
"I'll be selling T-shirts and CDs there and telling stories and just having a good time and hanging out with old friends," Claunch said.
Speaking with him about this upcoming show finds the usually friendly and rambunctious Claunch pensive with gratitude and even humility. Especially so for local musicians such as Johnny Barnett, Pat Banny Bannister, Brian Lonbeck and Don and Annie Kidwell.
"They gave me my first stage that I ever played on, really," Claunch said. "I went all over the place and everybody was like, 'Ahh, I don't want anything to do with this guy,' but Don and Annie literally would spend time on those long, Sunday afternoon jam sessions for seven-hour at Trouts. But they would spend time with me working on rhythms, my timing, and things like that.
Teaching me to use my ear, more than anything. I'm very thankful for them because not a lot of people that are just starting out get that."
"Bakersfield has this way of training the next generation."
Claunch also hopes that musicians who he's played with will show up and perform with him.
Expect a formidable roster of special guests.
"I may live somewhere else, but Bakersfield will always be home," Claunch said. "There are too many friendships and too many memories and too many life experiences that have happened here for me to just be, 'I'm done.'"
"Bakersfield has its own feel in music that's unlike anything else in the country. You could play something as simple as 'Working Man Blues' by Merle Haggard and you travel to Nashville, it feels different. It's very strange. When I used to go down to L.A, a lot and play, they always told me that they could spot that I was from Bakersfield just by how I approached a shuffle or a waltz. It's just a different feel that we have and passed down through our generations."
"It's a Bakersfield thing."