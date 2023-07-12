As a drummer and as a drum set instructor, I am a huge fan of promoting and fostering community and education. I truly believe that drummers have a particular bond with each other that comes from the understanding in the mutual feeling we get from creating and communicating music and feeling by beating stuff up.

Like local drummer Dom "El Domo" Miller said: "Everybody loves drums. I don't care what anybody says."

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you the latest news on Bakersfield’s music scene every other Thursday.