Frankie Quiñones’ comedy show at the Fox Theater this Friday will be a bit different than recent ones.
The 38-year-old Los Angeles-based comedian performs stand-up comedy routines not just as himself but as a few of the personas that populate his popular YouTube videos, including Creeper the cholo fitness trainer and the sassy and confident Juanita Carmelita.
“The show has evolved into a more theatrical feel,” said Quiñones via an email interview. “I do my stand-up along with performances from two to three different characters. My openers, Rudy Ortiz and Chris Estrada, fill the gaps in between and we are accompanied by a live band, The Bayonics, who add a musical element to the show.”
It's mesmerizing to watch Quiñones fully inhabit these characters. They're like the cast of his own inner indie movie, filled with respectful amalgams of his family and friends. There’s no evident cynicism in his work and even if the material and his improv has bite, it’s more of a quick wit than an eviscerating one.
“My favorite character is Creeper,” Quiñones said. “It's very nostalgic to become him and people embrace his positivity. He genuinely wants good for people. To get them in shape. At the same time he has to battle his temptations of going back to his old ways. He's real while being funny. I think that's why people appreciate him.”
This Friday’s show marks the first time at the Fox for Quiñones, but not his first time in Bakersfield.
“My best friend, George, was from Bakersfield,” Quiñones said. “He passed away over four years ago but I come to visit his family as often as I can. People always ask me why I use the hashtag '#GeorgeIsWIthMe' on every post. It's for him. He was my No. 1 supporter and friend. He still inspires me to this day and I'm forever indebted to his family for sharing him with us. A lot of his family will be in the audience on Friday, so I'm excited to bring the show to his hometown for the first time.”
Quiñones, who can be heard in the upcoming Cartoon Network show “Victor & Valentino” and will shoot a comedy special later this year, said he's ready to deliver a "flat-out good time."
“Everybody involved — from myself, the other comedians, and the band — pours everything they have onto that stage," he said. "We try to leave you with an experience that you will never forget.”
Frankie Quiñones, 8 p.m. Friday, Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $23, available at the box office or at ticketfly.com; all ages, but parental discretion is advised. 324-1369.
Bringing down the House, Big time
Speaking of shows at the Fox, tickets are on sale for the upcoming Big House show there on May 11. Snap them up quick, folks: It's gonna be a doozy.
Arguably one of the greatest bands to ever set foot out of this city, the band's 1997 self-titled debut netted four Billboard charting singles, including “Cold Outside” and “You Ain’t Lonely Yet.”
According to frontman Monty Byrom, the show will mainly be a dedication to their late harmonica player and percussionist Roy Lackey, aka Sonny California, who passed away in 2017.
“We’re doing a big thing about Sonny,” Byrom said. "The whole middle of the show are all songs that Sonny wrote with me. It’s a Big House show, but it’s a special tribute to Sonny. Since that man’s gone, I wanted to do the right thing for him.”
The band will also honor late recording engineer David "Max" Reese, who died in November.
Local country music act Truxton Mile will open.
Big House, 7:30 p.m. May 11, Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $25-$55, available at the Fox Theater box office or at ticketfly.com. 324-1369.
The ABCs of D&D
The role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons has come a long way since its quiet heyday on kitchen tables and basements in the 1970s and 1980s. But what was once a fringe hobby, relegated to the nerd caste and shunned by the general populace as “weird,” “lame” or even “demonic,” has suddenly found a newfound popularity and even — gasp!— legitimacy!
With the game’s resurgence and visibility on shows like the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” Netflix’s 1980s-retro sci-fi thriller “Stranger Things,” The CW's "Riverdale" and one particularly fantastic episode of the NBC comedy “Community,” as well as celebrities such as Stephen Colbert, Vin Diesel, Patton Oswalt and Joe Manganiello proudly proclaiming their love for it, D&D has gone mainstream.
Paladins Game Castle will be hosting a “D&D for Beginners” class on March 23. But be warned, adventurer: There is very little availability (16 seats at the time of this writing), so act quickly. Future workshops will be created upon demand, so keep an eye on Paladins’ Facebook page for new dates.
Manager Desmond Blackstone, 26, hopes that the event will get people genuinely interested in the game to come out and give it a try. This learn-to-play workshop is limited to, and specifically for, people who have never tried the game before. So if you’ve faced off with a Beholder, or rolled a d20 for an outcome, this isn’t for you.
The event is free but with limited seating, pre-registration is recommended at pgcgames.ecwid.com or by calling 832-1982. Attendees will receive a “special gift” at the end of the session.
“I think it’s fantastic … it‘s more popular now than it’s ever been,” Blackstone said. “It used to be where an individual might be made fun of or shunned for liking something so nerdy and out of the ordinary, but now it makes you the center of attention.”
“Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons,” for ages 10 and up, noon to 3 p.m. March 23, Paladins Game Castle, 6225 District Blvd. Suite 301. Free. 832-1982.
