Miguel Sanchez and Mike and Shila Fowler have parlayed their passion for the dark side into enterprising ventures. Sanchez with his restaurant Rock & Wings, who just opened up their second location on Niles Street and the Fowlers with their new restaurant Heresy Rock and Roll Grill directly across from BHS.
The latter restaurant is named after the monthly “dark, alternative nightclub event” the Fowlers once held in local venues from 2011 to 2015 that promoted all manner of goth, metal, punk, alternative, electro and industrial music amid a gothic Victorian, sometimes steampunk, decor.
The Fowlers transferred that same aesthetic into their newest venture and even though the Heresy Grill is still in its infancy — having opened last month — the seeds of promise are there. So is the warm, distinguished, consummate hospitality the Fowlers extend to their patrons.
“I love people,” Mike Fowler said. “I know there are a lot of options people have to eat really good food elsewhere. Back in the club days, there were a lot of options people had. They could have gone somewhere else but they chose to come to our club.
“So anytime someone comes to check out what Heresy is doing, I feel grateful for it and I want them to know that they’re welcome.”
The business is a family-run operation. While Mike and Shila (pronounced Shy-la) respectively work during the week as a production operator for an oil company and a mail carrier for the postal service, their daughters, Briana Johnson and Autumn Fowler, manage the restaurant in their absence.
Over on the east side, Sanchez — who is known by his DJ name Mickey Rock — and business partners Nelly Sanchez (no relation) and her husband, Adrian Castillo, have opened up a second Rock & Wings location
The original Rock & Wings on White Lane opened in 2017 with the three owners combining their particular strengths: Miguel with entertainment, Nelly with bar management and Castillo with cooking.
The scope of the new venue — with its tinted windows and black walls — is massive. There’s a row of pool tables next to plenty of seating with homemade custom tabletops, each with its own band, making potential reservations a breeze. (“I’d like to reserve the Jane’s Addiction table. Thanks.”)
Another neat touch is a QR code affixed to each table so patrons can use their phones to scan it and look at the menu. There’s even a Rock & Wings merchandise booth near the front entrance decorated with the front part of a VW beetle selling face masks, T-shirts and more.
Up until now, Rock & Wings has hosted small shows and game days on their large, gated back patio, but the large indoor stage, on par with those of The Well and the Speakeasy at 1933, has the potential to be another viable Bakersfield live music venue — once live music is up and running, that is. A proper one that the east side has been sorely in need of for many years.
Miguel Sanchez said, “When Adrian, Nelly and myself sat down, we asked ourselves, ‘Where would we want to go?’ So we made that place."
That’s the common well that both Rock & Wings and Heresy spring from: a place to belong and an almost spiritual appreciation for life-changing, alternative rock music. In Rock & Wings’ case, a bilingual appreciation with rock en español as well.
One factor that both of them also share is a deep affinity for local bands, with wall space in both restaurants dedicated to local music over the years; Cradle of Thorns is a mutual favorite of theirs. Heresy even serves a Mento Burrito in honor of the mainstay local band of which I'm a member.
By far, the most impressive secret weapon that Rock & Wings has is their 1974 modified VW bus (I’m noticing a theme here), with a sunroof that opens up to reveal a flat-screen TV, speakers and a light show that they use for parties and catering. On the side are taps to pour beverages. Will there be a Heresy hearse in the future? Time will tell.
When I visited the new Rock & Wings, I invited Shila, Mike and their teenage son, Thomas, to have a late lunch with Miguel. The four of us talked about what it takes to open and run a restaurant in our new COVID environment (it’s a nonstop, insane game of catchup), reminisced about our times at Arvin High (we all went to high school together. Sanchez was even our homecoming king in 1991) and pondered what it was about that school that made a handful of misfits turn the music that defined them into careers in the restaurant and entertainment industry.
We couldn’t really come up with a satisfactory answer except that music is a refuge for the outcast and within that refuge we find a home for ourselves and the people we love and cherish. And what better way to pay our respects than to honor that very bond. Like the back of the Heresy T-shirts read: “Food and music bring people together.” Ultimately, there’s no place like home.
Heresy Rock and Roll Grill (1230 H St. Suites C and D) is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Rock & Wings (2858 Niles St.) is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily except Sundays when it opens at 9:30 a.m. Both offer dine-in and patio service, as well as takeout and delivery through GrubHub.