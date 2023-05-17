 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Festival ready to Bottle shock

This year's Lightning in a Bottle festival is a landmark one as it celebrates its 20th anniversary (and its third year at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area).

The vibrant music and art festival will take this upcoming Memorial Day weekend from May 24 through 29.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you the latest news on Bakersfield’s music scene every other Thursday.

