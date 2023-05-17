CESAREO GARASA: Festival ready to Bottle shock

This year's Lightning in a Bottle festival is a landmark one as it celebrates its 20th anniversary (and its third year at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area).
The vibrant music and art festival will take this upcoming Memorial Day weekend from May 24 through 29.
I saw firsthand what a transformative event this is, an immersive, unifying experience that reminded me of a funky, cross-culture, pastel-colored Disneyland.
Especially once the sun went down and many of the art pieces throughout the festival grounds lit up, turning the Buena Vista Lake park grounds into a mini city of lights. The attendees even started to howl.
Live music plays on different stages including the huge, appropriately named "Lighting" and "Thunder" stages. The Day-Glo Thunderdome "Woogie" stage will be a nonstop, 24-hour rave.
There are places that look like the Old West and others that look like "Lord of the Rings." There's even a makeshift wooden disco roller rink, mirrorball and all, next to spots where people can meditate, do yoga and relax.
With so many on-site relaxation spots, it's pretty easy to sit and take a breather, maybe marvel at the gorgeous scenery of the lakeside as the sun goes down.
It all exists in this wild intersection of clubland, dreamland and wonderland, brimming with youthful energy as evidenced by the variety of apparel — or lack thereof — by some of its bolder festival goers.
All manner of food, drink, clothing, jewelry and arts and crafts are for sale by vendors. Take note: Pretty much every service at the festival is cashless. You'll be able to load whatever your preferred method of payment is onto a special, secure chip-mounted wristband that will also serve as your ticket in and out of the festival.
In between the artists, performers and motivational speakers, one of the event's more admirable services is Lighting Without a Bottle, designed for festival goers who want to attend but not at the risk of their sobriety. Recovery meetings are held throughout the event's duration for those who wish to attend.
While the mostly electronic dance acts might be unfamiliar to the mainstream — especially to many of us past a certain age — it's in the discovery of these new sounds and styles that can be the most rewarding. Festival-goers will find music ranging from the ambient to the aggressive to the futuristic.
Some of my favorite acts of the event — of the ones that I recognize, at least — are the fantastic Purple Disco Machine (Thursday); EDM acts Diplo, SOFI TUKKER and Caribou (Friday); the ambient Ben Böhmer and gothy-electro duo Phantogram, whose 2013 album "Voices" is a knockout (both on Saturday); and quite possibly my two most-anticipated acts on Sunday: rapper Tobe Nwigwe and the multiple Grammy-Award winning, Los Angeles-based group Ozomatli.
Ozomatli will perform with two of its former members: rapper-vocalist Chali 2NA and the supernaturally virtuosic DJ Cut Chemist. Both musicians were a huge factor in the success of the band's 1998 multigenre self-titled debut album, especially on its single "Cut Chemist Suite."
A few tips of advice: Pack a reusable water bottle. Filtered water stations will be located throughout the festival for you to fill up and it's crucial to stay hydrated, especially if you plan on indulging in adult beverages. Bring your own rechargeable phone charger pack as well and try to stick with friends in groups if possible especially as the night goes on. Maintain and unplug from the chaos as needed and don't neglect your own well-being.
The event is definitely not cheap.
GA tickets range from $449 for a five-day pass (there are no single-day passes) to $785 for a five-day VIP pass that, given its access to backstage lounge areas, would be a justifiable upgrade for older attendees.
For the truly frugal attendee, you can purchase a car parking pass for $165, which allows you to bring your car into the campsite and use it as a makeshift camper. Otherwise, a standard parking pass is $40 per vehicle. RV parking starts at $435 to $1,055 (depending on the size of the RV). Note: RV water fills and RV servicing are not included in the passes. Campsite passes range from $1,955 to $2,995.
None of these camping or RV tickets include admission to the festival itself. All ticket sales will include extra fees. Visit libfestival.org for more detailed information.
The sticker-shock for these prices are no joke but it's best to look at it all as an investment on an experience. This is a world-class event that will stay with you for the rest of your life. As I've said before: this isn't just a festival, it's a destination.
Lightning in a Bottle Festival, doors open at noon May 24 through 29, Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area, 13601 Ironbark Road. $449 to $785 (plus fees), $100 to $444 for children 6 - 17, free for children under 5; child care is available at the festival; ticket bundle discounts are available. Visit libfestival.org or tixr.com for promo codes.
Cesareo's picks
Nick Swardson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $31.50 to $51.50; tickets at axs.com
Bakasfield Blaze, with Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and More, 7 p.m. Saturday, Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave.; Tickets: $59 - $349; axs.com
Bakersfield Cumbia Fest, 5 to 10 p.m. (4 p.m. for VIP) Saturday, Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave. $40 to $60 at ($50-$70 on the day-of); 301-4681; eventbrite.com
Nick Swardson might be better known for his turns on the Comedy Central show "Reno 911"as well as his collaborations with Adam Sandler, which resulted in co-writing "Grandma's Boy" and starring in films like "Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star" and "30 Minutes or Less."
But it's Swardson's stand-up comedy where he really gets to shine. He'll return to Bakersfield on Saturday to perform at the Fox Theater as part of his "Make Joke From Face Tour."
While his backwards baseball cap, annoyed frat bro routine might not have felt out of place in the early to mid-aughts, the 46-year-old comedian has been effectively using the weight of his age in direct proportion to his persona.
Swardson's been gifted with an incredible amount of effortless wit and charm that keeps him from being cloying — mostly.
If anything, he's completely aware that any adulting he might be capable of is neutralized when indulging in his own self-destructive proclivities. That duality is a hoot: Even after living the epitome of sex, drugs and jokes, he can still end up getting pummeled by a house cat. Nick Swardson is the very, very funny sound of our 40s making up — maybe even atoning — for our 20s and 30s.
Not for the faint of heart or for those with sensitive proclivities.
Saturday also brings the Bakasfield Blaze to Mechanics Bank Arena. Headlined by Ice Cube and Cypress Hill, the music event features a stunning who's who roster of acts including DJ Quik, Suga Free, 2nd II None, Berner, Baby Bash and WC.
While Ice Cube hasn't put out an album since 2018's "Everythang's Corrupt" (although he's reportedly working on a new album), he contributed verses to the banda song "¿Cuáles Fronteras?" by Banda MS that was released on May 5. He's also been a fixture on the silver screen, most recently in the upcoming animated feature film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."
Recently, Cube has been heavily promoting BIG3, the 3-on-3 basketball league that he co-founded in 2017 with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz.
For his show on Saturday, he'll have a lot of solid material to pull from, especially from his first three solo albums, "AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted," "Death Certificate" and "The Predator," which includes my favorite song of his, "It Was a Good Day."
Cypress Hill's set will be a monster one as well. Expect the audience to absolutely lose their minds when the band performs "Insane in the Brain" off of its 1993 album "Black Sunday," which I remember being played nonstop during Mento Buru's early years.
As far as I can tell, this "Bakasfield Blaze" show is only happening in Baka–er, Bakersfield which makes this event all the more special. It's a brilliant celebration of 1990s West Coast hip-hop and rap. Will Mack 10 show up and perform "Bow Down" with his Westside Connection bandmates Ice Cube and WC? We shall see.
Lastly, the Bakersfield Cumbia Fest, presented by Elements Venue and MG Events, will also happen on Saturday afternoon at Stramler Park.
The 21-and-over event will feature the Texas-based "Los Reyes de la Cumbia" Grupo Control as well as local acts La Marcha and Grupo Delito.
DJs Manuel G and Danny P will spin throughout.
Having access to a private restroom as well as a spirits and beer trailer is reason enough to splurge on the VIP upgrade. Lawn chairs are allowed from the outside and there will be food and drink vendors on site.