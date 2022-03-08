CESAREO GARASA: Enjoy art songs with Duo Appolon

While the streets of Bakersfield wash green this St. Patrick's Day weekend, a quieter — but quite potent — musical event will be happening March 18 when the Southern California- based Duo Appolon performs at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
The band, consisting of singer Anastasia Malliaras, 29, and guitarist Aaron Haas, 33, is named after Apollo, the Greek god of music and dance, as well as a nod to singer Anastasia Malliaras's Greek heritage.
"We feel that those things (Apollo represents) — the light, the music, the poetry — really kind of embody what we do as a duo," Malliaras said.
The two have been playing together since 2017 and perform music from their original art song repertoire. What are art songs? It's music that Malliaras describes as "performed or sung in a classical style that's not taken from opera. (An art song is) a poem set to music but sung in a classical style, intended to be sung in a recital setting."
That includes folk music from around the globe, reinterpreted for an art song setting. Not every song, though, is considered for this kind of reinvention. An American folk song like "Shenandoah" would be acceptable but a song like "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" would not.
Generally, if it's a piece of music intended for only piano and vocal, it could be an art song and Duo Appolon tailor and adapt the songs they perform to their particular guitar/voice milieu, even if the music didn't start off as such.
This is evidenced when they perform selections from Franz Shubert's "Winterreise" song cycle (a song cycle is a collection of art songs) that was originally composed for piano and vocals.
"Not only does he (Haas) find the guitar versions of these pieces," Malliaras said, "sometimes he'll transcribe them by himself if the version for guitar doesn't exist,"
From my experience, the virtuosity that happens in music typically comes through performance. It's not always about a soloist improvising to the moon or composing a piece that highlights their advanced technicality. It's in how a musician maximizes their skill to make the best choices and flow in any musical setting. They're not just performing, they're channeling.
At that level, the musician has an almost supernatural understanding of their instrument and material, regardless of complexity, that intuitively — and emotionally — connects with the listener.
The intimacy of the voice and guitar combination has its own vitality.
"There's a big difference between an instrument that goes out to reach the audience, like the piano, or other orchestral instruments, and an instrument like the guitar, which almost invites the listener to come into its sound," Haas said.
"I feel so lucky to have Anastasia as a singer because she's able to bring the musical expression almost inside the music while we can both let the music out when appropriate; bringing this sort of intimate quality, especially to transcriptions we've done, is something unique to the voice and guitar combination."
Haas's playing and Malliaras' voice are wonderfully impressive and dynamic. They approach the music they perform with incredible control, feel and musical stability. They truly love what they do.
"I think where the beauty lies in this music is where technique and artistry meet each other," Malliaras said. "For me, personally, what I always try to convey is beauty: beauty in the music, beauty in the text."
"I go into every concert thinking I just want to reach anybody who needs a little bit of beauty, who needs a little bit of feeling, in their life. Even if it's just one person in the audience who's deeply affected."
Their gig at Emmanuel Lutheran was booked as a stop on their way towards their upcoming concert in Monterey on Saturday, but it also marks a first for the duo.
"I'm so excited to be performing in Bakersfield," Malliaras said. "This is our first performance north of Los Angeles. We've only performed at concert series in L.A. or Orange County so this is really exciting for the both of us."
"We're super excited to start taking our music to different places and sharing the beauty of art songs."
I hope that local music-lovers of all kinds show up and give them a courteous Bakersfield welcome. They won't be disappointed.
Duo Appolon, presented by The Bakersfield Recital Series, 7:30 p.m. March 18, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1900 Baker St. $10, $5 for students, seniors; tickets at eventbrite.com. Masks will be required for this event.
Cesareo's pick
Another noteworthy event featuring a SoCal-based musical duo will be happening that weekend — albeit of a different kind — at the Old River Monte Carlo on March 19.
Bantamweight is simply insane. Drummer Max Kelly — much like fellow maniacs Kenwood Dennard, Louis Cole of Knower, and Josh Dion of Paris Monster — splits his time between playing ridiculously complicated parts on a MIDI-keyboard with his left hand and simultaneously playing the drums with his other limbs.
He's already a beast when he's playing with only one half of his body on either drums or on keyboard. When he goes all-in on either? It's just next-level. Singer/bassist Keith Shacklett is no slouch either.
Check out the band's song "Hellion" to get a glimpse of the kind of prog-rock shenanigans it's got going on: think of a darker, heavier, more intense Dream Theater.
Fellow Los Angeles-based band DeafBoutique will appeal to fans of Deftones and Korn, and local acts Band of Family, Wet Robot and Tall Dark are keeping the torch lit for local inventive, powerful, guitar-driven music. All of this with no admission fee. As Ted Williams, the drummer for Band of Family who set this 21-and-over gig up, said, "This is a straight Sunset Strip show in Bakersfield."
Be advised: The parking at the Old River Monte Carlo is tricky so plan ahead otherwise you might find yourself trapped in a sea of cars. But if you're a fan of all flavors of modern hard rock don't be surprised to find yourself there for the long haul. The pizza there is pretty good too.
Bantamweight, DeafBoutique, Band of Family, Wet Robot and Tall Dark, 7 p.m. March 19 at the Old River Monte Carlo, 9750 Taft Highway. Free admission.