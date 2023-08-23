As we careen back from the madness this week widely known as "back to school," we find ourselves slowly starting to acclimate to new schedules, new expenses and the upcoming sooner-than-we-know-it ramp-up to the holiday season.

Two upcoming all-ages events, both at Temblor Brewing Co., look to wring just about every last drop of our fading carefree summer that they possibly can.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you the latest news on Bakersfield’s music scene.