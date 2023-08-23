As we careen back from the madness this week widely known as "back to school," we find ourselves slowly starting to acclimate to new schedules, new expenses and the upcoming sooner-than-we-know-it ramp-up to the holiday season.
Two upcoming all-ages events, both at Temblor Brewing Co., look to wring just about every last drop of our fading carefree summer that they possibly can.
The first happens Saturday when Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett returns to Bakersfield touring in support of his upcoming solo album "Lost at Sea." The album is due out Oct. 20 on Blue Elan Records.
"With my solo stuff, it's fun because it's in a different place than it was a few years ago," Shiflett said via phone interview from Los Angeles. "I just get a thrill if anybody buys a ticket and comes to the show, you know what I mean? You really have to work for every paying customer. That's a fun place to be, to be in front of a room full of people and have to try to win them over. That's a different kind of a show. It wasn't that long ago that I would go out and do my little van tours on the side and there'd be like 20 people, you know? Thirty people, 50 people would be a good night.
"Yeah, I think it's never lost on musicians on how hard it is to develop a fan base. It's never easy, but the struggle is the thing that's so gratifying. You know, when you get there and people have a good time and you have a great night, that's just the best feeling in the world."
Shiflett described "Damage Control," the album's spacey and driving first single, as "a California version of The Clash." The album was recorded in Nashville on and off over the course of a year with producer Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three).
"Jaren, at one point when we were sorta throwing songs back and forth trying to figure out what to record, said, 'It would be cool if there was something that had a Clashy-vibe.' A light bulb went on because I remembered, 'I have that song!'" Shiflett recounted.
"But then when you take it and you have Charlie Worsham playing banjo on it, it takes it into a different thing."
The song is emblematic of the appeal of Shiflett and his music: an adroit working-man's approach to focusing many elements into one direct and pointed, thoughtful and relaxed, practical and well-constructed point of view. One part Buck, one part Billy Bragg, one part Johnny Thunders.
Whether it's in his disdain for politics as a "team sport" ("Parties"), encountering the phenomena of finding out on social media that people he's known have passed away ("Dead and Gone"), a 1980s-style high-voltage riff-rock ("Black Top White Lines") or an ode to a character that might as well be the living embodiment of the punk and country ethos brought to life ("Carrie Midnight Texas Queen"), the 10 tracks on "Lost at Sea" infuse the various aspects of Shiflett's roots into a cohesive set of songs.
Of those songs mentioned, only "Damage Control," "Black Top White Lines" and "Dead and Gone" are available at the moment to stream. When asked about whether the latter song has a newer gravity since the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, Shiflett declined to comment out of fear of sensationalizing his bandmate's death.
In conversation, Shiflett struck me as an erudite everyman journeyman. The kind of person that could easily excel in any profession by being the hardest worker, best team player and perpetually motivated. Shiflett, a Santa Barbara native, started off his career by playing and touring with punk bands such as No Use For a Name and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, and later — in between his time with the Foo Fighters — with the bands Jackson United and Viva Death along with his brother Scott Shiflett, bassist for Face to Face.
It was these very punk roots that solidified Shiflett's hire with the Foo Fighters in 1999 after frontman Dave Grohl realized that Shiflett, while playing bass for the Santa Barbara punk band Rat Pack, once opened up for Grohl's pre-Nirvana band Scream.
Shiflett has traveled around the world, earned a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has hit just about every peak a rock musician can accomplish but doesn't seem to be jaded or cynical about any of it. Quite the opposite, actually. The impression I get is that, to him, every mile taken is a mile forward, regardless if it's in a van or a tour bus. He's like Steve Winwood, Bruce Hornsby, Vince Gill, Marty Stuart and even Dave Grohl: the consummate sideman as well as the consummate frontman, equally effective and sensitive to both and either role.
That consideration spills over in his two podcasts. The first, started in Oct. 2013 titled "Walking the Floor with Chris Shiflett" is Shiflett interviewing various musicians running the gamut from punk, such as Jack Grisham from T.S.O.L. and Mike Ness from Social Distortion; rock musicians like Ace Frehley, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Lee; to country artists such as the aforementioned Gill, Stuart, Dwight Yoakum amongst many others in its 200-plus episodes.
The second podcast, "Shred With Shifty," started in June and is more guitar-oriented. If you enjoy geeking out over guitar pedalboards and boutique amps then this podcast is for you.
In its the former podcast where Shiflett gets to really show his appreciation for the artists and genres with which he has the most affinity.
His first guest? Red Simpson. Followed in later episodes by Tommy Hays and Merle Haggard. I personally hope he'll be able to interview Norm Hamlet.
"It makes me really happy that, Red Simpson in particular, I had that great long-form interview with him," Shiflett said. "The Merle one was recorded not long before he passed away."
What's the appeal of older country artists to older audiences raised on punk?
"There is a kind of a defined attitude," Shiflett said. "It just makes sense, especially when you clear 30 and you've lived a little bit."
"I don't know if that music would have resonated with me when I was a kid. I just didn't know about it. But there's a wisdom in a lot of those songs and the lyrics and the stories that I feel you have to have lived a little bit, you know, to understand or to relate to."
Performing on the drums with Vince Galindo and Country Deluxe, we opened up for Shiflett at Sandrini's back in 2014 when he was touring in support of his all-covers album "All Hat and No Cattle." It was a superb show and I was awed by Shiflett's ease and fluidity with the crowd and on his instruments, not to mention the quality of his band. Shiflett's a country picker and a rock 'n' roll riffer with a punk rock soul and work ethic to match.
He plays fantastic music and is such a cool guy that it's easy to forget that he's easily one of the biggest rock musicians in the world. One that local audiences should make the effort to go see.
"I always loved playing up there (in Bakersfield)," Shiflett said. "I mean, obviously I've had a bit of an obsession with the Bakersfield Sound for a long time. It's cool, man. I got my haunts that I go to and the shows are always fun."
The Aviators and Michael Peters & The Monsters are also on Saturday's bill.
The second "send-off to summer" happens a week later on Sept. 2: Fest Fest 4.
After its success last year, the indie-rock fest had to expand not just to accommodate the audience but the bigger headline names like Hellogoodbye (from Huntington Beach), Scoundrel, Blade, Trip, Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries (from Fresno) and Cherridomingo, which just finished a tour with post-hardcore band Movements.
Among the jaw-dropping 50-or-so acts performing from 11 a.m. to midnight on four stages (two indoors, two outdoors) will be popular local acts Andres, Dropping In, Modern Wives, Make Mine Yours, Carson Hill, Doc Samson and Dancing Tommy among others. Check out the eventbrite.com page for more information on who's playing because if you're a fan of a local band, chances are they're playing this.
"Everyone is relatively close because even Cheridomingo is from Ventura, Scoundrel is from Fresno," said event organizer and creator Ruben Val Verde, who is putting the event together through his Plan B Company partnered with Numbskull Shows.
The set times are staggered as to have minimal overlap. Outside, the smaller Blue Dahlia Charles stage, named after its eponymous hostess, will be located in the patio garden area.
That stage will be home to more spoken word, poetry and intimate musical artists. The larger Canvas Design Company Stage will be a set up under a tented area located by the front door of the venue.
Inside Temblor, the Kern County Animal Services Stage will be in the main room and the Techxpress Stage will be in the room to the west of it. Local craft vendors will be selling at the event.
The event is all ages but listener discretion is advised — it is a rock show, after all. As it was last year, it will be dedicated to the late promoter Codie Anderson.
"Every fest from last year on will be," said Val Verde. "Me and him both created Fest Fest so I want to pay tribute to my friend."
The scale of the event does being back memories of some of the older local leviathan music festivals of the past, some of which Val Verde actually helped organize.
But to Val Verde this is an event that looks to put the spotlight more on the local talent than the headliners even if the size of those very headliners grows with the success of the fest.
The $40 ticket price might seem steep but given the sheer amount of entertainment value available throughout the day? It's a pretty worthy investment.
"It's going to be a fun day," Val Verde said. "We want everyone to have a good time but we want this to be a showcase of what's available here in town. The talent, not only for music, but poetry, art, craft vendors, and we're hoping to bring in a few bigger acts each year and cater to the crowd."
With either show, I'd highly recommend getting to the venue early.
Chris Shiflett, 7 p.m. Saturday, Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. $20-$25 ticketweb.com.
Fest Fest 4, 11 a.m. to midnight Sept. 2, Temblor Brewing Co. $40 at eventbrite.com.