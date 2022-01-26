CESAREO GARASA: Eddie Bravo serves up comedy with side of conspiracies

Comedian Eddie Bravo has managed to parlay his interests — comedy, music, martial arts — into a sort of personal empire, one where the three ventures feed into and off of each other with the ease of a self-sustaining ecosystem. He keeps it quietly manageable while also going wide.
Bravo also talks about conspiracy theories — a lot.
He does so in his stand-up and on podcasts like "The Joe Rogan Experience" (Bravo and Rogan are close friends) and "Tin Foil Hat With Host Sam Tripoli" — also no stranger to a good conspiracy theory.
Bravo and Tripoli will be at The Well this Saturday, performing two sets that — much like Bravo's careers — will be very different but connected at their core.
While MMA, comedy and music seem disparate, they do have a connecting tenet: truth-seeking, both external, internal and philosophically.
That's found diving down conspiracy rabbit holes to uncover truth, expressing truths about himself musically in one of his three bands, mining the funny from the truth in his stand-up comedy or exploring the purity in the connection between mind, body and spirit at the heart of martial arts.
"With jiujitsu, there is only truth," Bravo said via phone interview. "There is absolutely no (expletive) because jiujitsu is the only martial art where you're actually sparring 100% against each other. The truth is in your sparring. There is no faking anything; you are what you are."
"Music is truth within yourself, how you see the world. Jiujitsu is physical truth. It's 100% truth. Comedy is the same thing. How are you going to tell a joke if you ain't telling the truth?"
Bravo moved to Hollywood in the early 1990s to find success in music. He found himself disenchanted and disgusted by the music business, especially at its high levels.
"Thank God my music sucked, you know what I mean?" Bravo said. "If my music would have been great I would have been rubbing elbows with demented people. My philosophy now is 'Thank God I didn't get really famous. I'm going to keep it indie, I'm going to keep it underground.'"
Bravo even performed in Bakersfield at Jerry's Pizza with his previous metal band Blackened Kill Symphony. He then dabbled in comedy, getting hired to write for Comedy Central's "The Man Show" in 2003. That same year, he found himself at a turning point where he went to Brazil to compete in the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship. He ended up defeating former world champion Royler Gracie and lost to the eventual champion Léo Vieria in the semi-finals.
That success gave Bravo some newfound momentum that enabled him to quit "The Man Show" and open his first 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu school in Los Angeles. There are now over 100 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu schools around the world.
He lightly juggled his three interests until 2018 where Tripoli got him onstage at The Comedy Store for a 15-minute set.
"Man, I just loved it so much," Bravo said. "It was awesome."
"(Sam and I) were the only two comedians at The Comedy Store that were conspiracy theorists, and I told him, 'You know what? Why don't we do a conspiracy theory comedy show where we could even name it after your "Tin Foil Hat" podcast? That way everyone at the show could be on the same frequency. It's been so much fun.'"
The first set at The Well this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. will be a traditional stand-up comedy set while the second set at 9:30 p.m. will be an audience-participation event called "Swarm Tank." There, Bravo, Tripoli and some other judges will do their own take on the NBC reality game show "Shark Tank," but instead of a panel of investors weighing pitches for potential new businesses to invest in, the panel on Saturday will be judging audience members' favorite conspiracy theories.
Based on Tripoli's previous performance at The Well last year, there will be plenty of vocal "Tin Foil Hat" fans there — affectionately known by Tripoli as "The Swarm" — willing to participate.
The 21-and-over stand-up comedy show won't be all conspiracy theories and smoking guns. Tripoli is an ace observer of human nature and has a compassionate, even considerate, view of the world around him. He explores conspiracy theories because he doesn't like people being lied to.
Bravo emphasizes that the event is really for all fans of comedy and after seeing Tripoli perform last year, I can say with complete conviction that commiseration usually has nothing to do with good comedy. Well, mostly.
"A large percentage of the stand-up is just your standard stuff," Bravo said. "But the whole reason why we call it 'Tin Foil Hat' is 'cause sometimes when we dip into (conspiracy theories) everybody's on the same page."
Tin Foil Hat Comedy at 6:30 p.m., Swarm Tank at 9:30 p.m., Saturday, The Well, 7401 White Lane, Suite 7. $25 per show or $40 for both (tickets can only be purchased online at eventbrite.com and will go off sale at 4 p.m. the day of the show).
Ready to rock with Elefante
On Feb. 3, Inspector and Elefante will make a rare performance at La Movida Nightclub.
While both bands sing in Spanish, this show is for anyone who enjoys energetic, fiery, vibrant alternative and ska. Elefante is the more rock of the two while Inspector is more of the ska.
The two bands came out of Mexico's burgeoning rock en español scene in the 1990s with Elefante gaining a Latin Grammy Award nomination for its 2005 self-titled release. Inspector released a fantastic album of duets last year titled "A2i 5Uena!" where the band teamed up with other bands like Western Standard Time, The Delirians (the percolating "El Relato" is simply great) and El Gran Silencio to create an eclectic two-part album. It's recommended listening and bristles with joyful life.
For some pre-show fun, explore rock en español's rich history with the Netflix documentary "Rompan Todo."
Inspector and Elefante, 9 p.m. Feb. 3, La Movida Nightclub, 212 E. 18th St. $40 (plus fees) at ticketon.com. For more information, call 800-668-8080.