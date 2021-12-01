CESAREO GARASA: DJ Alex G a mentor to some, a friend to all

On the passing of Alex "Alex G" Garza, a prominent local DJ who died Nov. 15, I am reminded of an anecdote that may help people understand the difference between an artist's value and an artist's worth.
A great ocean liner suddenly finds itself with engine problems that leave it inoperative. Teams of engineers, experts and mechanics are brought in to help, but no one can figure out what is wrong with it. The owners start to panic — that is, until they hear of a specialist who is known for being able to fix ships with even the most mysterious of problems.
The specialist is summoned and arrives the very next day where he is proudly shown around the ship. He occasionally asks questions and listens to the answers, nodding. He eventually requests to see the engine room and is led to a giant room housing massive engines and a gnarled, dense web of pipes. He asks some more questions and, after listening to the answers, proceeds to make his way toward the back of the room. There, he stands in front of a small pipe tucked away behind some bigger ones.
He pulls out a small brass hammer from his coat pocket and gives the small pipe a solid tap. Suddenly, the engines roar to life and the teams of engineers, experts, mechanics and owners start cheering. The specialist puts his hammer back in his coat pocket and informs the owners that he will send them an invoice.
The next day, the ocean liner company receives a bill for $8,000. The owners are taken aback and contact the specialist. They relay their reservations about the amount on the invoice. How on Earth can the bill be $8,000 when all he did was hit a tiny pipe with a tiny hammer?
The specialist responds, "Ah. Please review the invoice again. The price for hitting the pipe is $1. Knowing where to hit is $7,999."
Alex Garza was that specialist. Whether it was helping a fellow DJ at a gig with his turntables or his drummer bandmate with his (my) home stereo system, Alex would do so with mischievous gusto. The difference between the specialist in the earlier parable and Alex is that Alex would rarely charge to help. He'd usually just ask you to buy him food.
Whether it was in the DJ world, the radio world, the live music world or the car club world (his Cadillac "Microphone Fiend" was a thing of beauty), Alex was involved in so many scenes — entrenched, really — that his loss has left a huge crater in each of them.
"Alex was loved by everybody," said Noe "Noe G" Garcia, a fellow DJ who knew Alex since the late 1980s. "He was the doctor of turntables, mixers, laptops, hard drives ... anything that needed to be fixed, Alex was the to-go guy in Bakersfield. Now, we're lost. We don't know who the next Alex G is. He has not been found."
According to his father, Alejo Garza, Alex passed away due to complications from COVID-19 less than two weeks away from his 48th birthday on Nov. 27.
"He was 47 years old but he was a kid at heart," Garza said. "I'm just proud of my son."
Alex was direct — a truth flamethrower. He minced no words but it all came from a place of pragmatic compassion. He was the first to champion someone or something he believed in even if he was the only person doing so. And when he was on the wrong side of it? He acknowledged that, too. That's power.
"That's what people need sometimes," said Noe Garcia. "They need that straightforward friend. Alex was that guy but he had a heart. He would always help no matter what he was doing. He would go out of his way."
One of the last times I spoke with Alex at length (we would occasionally check up on each other) was for an article I wrote last year about the passing of his friend Andres "DJ Andy" Montero who died at the also-very-young age of 43. Alex gave me stories and photos of Andres and even helped me get in touch with Montero's family. I'm having a difficult time processing that I am now writing about Alex in the same way.
But one of the most profound memories I have of him isn't of us performing together in Karmahitlist, of which there are plenty, or joking around and laughing with each other, of which there are also plenty. It's when I personally saw him take on the role that so many people already knew him for: mentor.
In 2019, my drum student Brandon Gonzalez was 17 at the time. He had developed a particular affinity for underground hip-hop and aspired to become a producer, which he's still actively working toward to this day. I asked Alex to stop by and give Brandon some guidance on what he could expect.
Alex was generous with his time knowing full well just how valuable time is worth. I didn't know what they talked about until much later but Alex appeared attentive and frank as he left the room, saying to Brandon, "Make sure to remember what we talked about."
Afterward, I thanked Alex and, as usual, he refused to take any money. He could have easily taken the compensation, he earned it, but he wanted to pay it forward by helping out a teenager by giving incredible advice.
He showed Brandon that art is ultimately subjective and that it's the journey into our artistry, not the pressure to be great always, that helps us eventually figure out which pipe to hit with what hammer. The ones that keep creating just create. Just like Brandon. Just like Alex.
"He told me, when you start making music, to have fun with it and not focus on the outcome. Indulge in the process," Gonzalez said. "He started showing me his beats and someone who makes music or art or whatever they do, they want to show you their best stuff, their top-quality stuff. But he also showed me the stuff that he just had fun with. He showed what he would make when he would make music."
That was Alex's greatest superpower: facilitating the moving of mountains while no one noticed — well, until much later.
He did this with radio stations both in and out of Bakersfield; with his work and friendships with other DJs like the Baka Boyz; with his affiliation with the Kal Koncepts/Air Syndicate custom (or "Kustom") car shop; with Karmahitlist; and with many others as a contributor and a mentor.
He did it all with the perfect amount of stability, irreverence and humor, with a pointed directness and a heart full of fire all up to the very end.
"Alex is an OG with us," Noe Garcia said. "You got first OGs, second OGs, third OGs, you know what I mean? Even though he's not in our age bracket, he's an OG. He's first-class."
A service for Alex was held today.