CESAREO GARASA: Cattle Call Jam back to bring musicians together

There was a moment at the rebooted Cattle Call Jam on Sunday at 18th Street Bar and Grill that illuminated the potential of this all-ages open mic. It was during singer Tracy Peoples' spirited performance of Janis Joplin's "Ball in Chain."

At certain points during the guitar solos by Mike Fleming and Cattle Call host Tim Stonelake, Peoples would turn and face the rhythm section consisting of drummer Lyle Wescott, who was playing with live musicians for the first time, and bassist Bill Anderson. She'd cue them to ramp up the intensity by making exaggerated, energetic smashing motions with her arms, like she was smashing cymbals with a hammer. They only got more intense as the rhythm section saw what was going on and gamely followed along.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

