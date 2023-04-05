CESAREO GARASA: Cattle Call Jam back to bring musicians together

There was a moment at the rebooted Cattle Call Jam on Sunday at 18th Street Bar and Grill that illuminated the potential of this all-ages open mic. It was during singer Tracy Peoples' spirited performance of Janis Joplin's "Ball in Chain."
At certain points during the guitar solos by Mike Fleming and Cattle Call host Tim Stonelake, Peoples would turn and face the rhythm section consisting of drummer Lyle Wescott, who was playing with live musicians for the first time, and bassist Bill Anderson. She'd cue them to ramp up the intensity by making exaggerated, energetic smashing motions with her arms, like she was smashing cymbals with a hammer. They only got more intense as the rhythm section saw what was going on and gamely followed along.
There they were: beginner drummer and veteran bass player and singer directing, all of them working on the same level in the moment finding the power in the song.
Those builds would explode into emotional peaks anchored by Peoples' powerful, passionate voice. It was great to observe that and that exhilarating rush stayed with me for days after.
Based on the excited chatter and positive response for the event on social media, I wasn't alone.
The Cattle Call Jam started in 2010 by promoter KayKay Jagger and was a mainstay for years until it went dormant right before the pandemic.
While Stonelake had already been working on trying to find a location, a recent online groundswell on social media started by musicians looking for a platform to play like the Cattle Call, caught the attention of promoter Lauren Appleton. It was her involvement that solidified the event's resurgence and the decision to hold the Cattle Call Jam at the music-friendly downtown venue 18th Street Bar and Grill.
"It's a really nice environment, has a good kitchen, full bar, family-friendly and they were into it," Stonelake said.
Even though Jagger, who relocated to Las Vegas a few years ago, was not able to be at the event, her spirit was still felt throughout this little jam that could.
"She was very happy when she heard that we were going to get it going again," Stonelake said. "It's kinda her baby, you know?"
"I think it's amazing," Jagger said. "It needed a face-lift. It was good for what it was for years but it needed to progress a little, you know? And I think Tim's done that with this venue and I know Tim's the guy because he's in it for the love of music. All in all, it's a great thing that's happening right now. It's awesome."
The next jam will be on May 7 and, just like it has since the beginning, will happen on the first Sunday of every month after. Backline amps and drums will be provided as well as a house band in case anyone needs to borrow a rhythm section.
"I'm going to try really hard to make sure that everybody that comes and wants to get up gets a chance to get up," Stonelake said, planning on limiting players to two songs with the option of coming back on stage later as time permits. "There are some great musicians in this town and I want this to be really inclusive."
If you know a young musician, especially one who has been taking private lessons for a while and who has the potential and an interest to play music with others, take them to this. I've already alerted my more seasoned drum students to take their shot. This jam and the Bakersfield Jazz Workshop are great, tandem ways to engage musicians of all ages to further their craft.
What happens if a musician, for a variety of reasons, is too scared to try? What if they think they're not ready? To paraphrase a quote from 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse": "How will you know if you're ready? You won't. It's a leap of faith. That's all it is, a leap of faith."
Get on stage and work with what you got as you work for what you want. Just like it did for Wescott, who I saw at the Bakersfield Jazz Workshop two days later sitting in with the ensemble. He's a player activated now, hungry for more opportunities to express himself.
All-ages open jam settings are great equalizers, pushing beginners to step up and push their skills and giving some of the more experienced players — who can tend to get somewhat jaded — a reminder of what it feels like to be nervous and exhilarated again. To take risks where not every landing might be a soft one but it's all a trip nonetheless.
"It was exhausting but it was worth it," Stonelake said. "Everybody had a good time."
Crusader Brewing (5880 District Blvd., Suite 18) will have its own all-ages open jam session/concert every second Saturday titled The Blues Tiba, hosted by guitarist J.T. Butler who will perform with his own group. Tickets for that event are $5.
Cesareo's picks
Los Lobos 50th Anniversary Tour, with Olen Taylor & The North Forty, 7:30 p.m. April 15; GA-20, Part 113 of the No Stinkin' Charge Blues Series, 7:30 p.m. April 22; Both shows at World Records 2815 F St. $60 for Los Lobos, $35 for GA-20; available at the venue or call 661-325-1982.
Pato Banton, 6 p.m. April 13, Pyrenees Cafe, 601 Sumner St. Free admission.
While Los Lobos' peak mainstream success was in 1987 with its contributions to the soundtrack to the Ritchie Valens biopic "La Bamba" — especially its title track — the East L.A.-based band has been the epitome of sustained creative consistency and craftsmanship.
It's also one of those rare acts that can balance critical acclaim, genuine and heartfelt artistry while still retaining mass popularity and respect.
The band's core lineup has been the same for decades and every album it has released, from the 1978 debut "Los Lobos del Este de Los Ángeles (Just Another Band from East L.A.)" up to its 2021 mostly-covers tribute to Los Angeles, "Native Sons," has been superb.
The group, now in its 50th year, is also no stranger to Bakersfield and will return to perform at World Records on April 15. According to World Record's owner, Pat Evans, the show is on track to sell out by this weekend, so it's a good idea to act sooner than later to catch these living legends as they make the trip up the Grapevine to perform for us.
(Disclosure: I will perform with the opening act, Olen Taylor & The North Forty.)
A few days later, World Records will also host power blues trio GA-20, who are performing in support of its latest album, "Live in Loveland," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart last week.
The two guitar and drums instrumentation might be a bit jarring at first without the benefit of the low end from a bass guitar. However, the slippery vibe between guitarists Matthew Stubbs, who also plays for harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite, and Pat Faherty quickly acclimates to one's ears. The group's 2022 album "Crackdown" is very good.
"As a band, we really relate to what the Bakersfield Sound was all about," Stubbs said via email. "We want for blues what happened for country in Bakersfield: raw, electric and real."
Believe it. GA-20 sounds like it could be either a rock and blues revival or a rebirth. Probably both. Fans of the Black Keys take note: You'll dig this one the most.
Lastly, another artist who is no stranger to Bakersfield, reggae singer Pato Banton will perform a free, all-ages show at Pyrenees Cafe on April 13. Much like fellow Brits Dave Wakeling and English Beat, whom he recorded with on the band's 1982 album "Special Beat Service" on the track "Pato and Roger a Go Talk," Banton is a quality entertainer who seems impervious to time and whose positive, affirming energy is infectious and welcome.