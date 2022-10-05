CESAREO GARASA: Caploe fine-tunes Dad body of work

While David Caploe is not in any danger of losing his main gig as the front person for the opulently moody local band Hate Drugs, he's also not one to limit his artistic expression to one outlet either.
His side project Best Dad, loosely based on him being jokingly referred to as the "band dad" by his bandmates, sees the 29-year-old Caploe taking the reins in a way that he usually doesn't really do: solo.
Or at least in a way that he hasn't done in a while: Hate Drugs actually evolved from one of his earliest solo releases, the 2014 EP "Rough Daze."
"It happened pretty quick," Caploe said. "Within two months, the band that formed around that EP became Hate Drugs and has been with the same guys ever since."
"Miss American Daydream," the latest single by Best Dad, is a sweet, 21st-century synth-wave love song that weaves a soothing soundscape with a catchy, almost tender, vocal delivery. There's some real affection in the vocal performance bolstered by swelling crescendos.
"Working on my own has given me a new appreciation in working with other people," Caploe said. "Doing this side project is like going to work and then going back to my band family."
Best Dad's next gig — Tower of Terror on Oct. 21 at the Tower Venue (1200 Truxtun Ave.) — will be as atmospheric as the music's aesthetic, with Caploe using old CRT tube television sets running glitchy VHS footage of himself as he performs.
"I'm running my tracks off a Tascam four-track cassette recorder. I'm not playing guitar at all in the set. I'm just playing bass or singing," Caploe said. "I really wanted to intentionally make it something that was unique in that I didn't fulfill the same roles I usually do. It's not Hate Drugs part two, it's its own separate thing."
Hate Drugs' next show will be on Oct. 27 playing the most Hate Drugs-y gig I can think of, at Rollerama (7850 Brimhall Road) with Labellum and co-headliners Lupine.
A video for "Miss American Daydream" will be out in the next few weeks.
"I'm really excited for everything happening in the local music scene," Caploe said. "It's come to life and I've never seen it so connected and so vibrant. It's encouraging to see."
Also on the new music front, another local act with a solitary musical mastermind and a penchant for soothing, mellow, synth-heavy pop songs Indigo Hush, aka Scott Roberts, has released his latest single "Serious."
Much like Caploe did with Hate Drugs, Roberts uses sidemen to flesh out his songs for live performances. The songs' creations however are all his own and they highlight Roberts' production savvy and canny pop music instincts.
Rosanna Valadez, vihuelista, guitarist and lead vocalist for the marvelous female mariachi group Las Calíope, has released her latest solo single, a rendition of the 1953 mambo standard "Sway."
Originally titled "Quién Sera?," the song, written by composers Luis Demetrio and Pablo Beltran Ruiz, has been covered most famously in English by Dean Martin and Michael Bublé and in Spanish by Pedro Infante.
Locally it was recorded by "smooth as silk, torchy jazz act" Stella and the Steelcats around 2014. Valadez's version, under the mononym Rosanna, is an energetic and lively mariachi rendition of the song and works as further evidence of the power of her talent. Look it up under "Rosanna Sway."
Lastly, Crimson Skye, whom Caploe just performed with as a fill-in bassist at her recent Skye on the River event at the Okihi campgrounds has released two singles, the pop/rap single "Stuck on You," a collaboration with rapper Afta, and "Mirror in Your Eyes," a song that ping-pongs between bouncy, syncopated verses and breathy, dreamy choruses. It's like a Pink Floyd bossa nova.
(Disclosure: I performed drums on "Mirror in Your Eyes.")
All songs are now available for streaming.
Cesareo's pick
The Hometown Hoedown, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1933 Bar & Grill, 7900 Downing Ave.; $10
Local country music fans who can't wait to get their boot-scootin' boogie on before the Oct. 20 Roots and Boots concert at the Fox Theater should head to the Hometown Hoedown Saturday at 1933 Bar & Grill.
Not only a showcase for two of the busiest original country/Americana acts in town — The Appletons and Joe Peters — it'll also double as a birthday celebration for Appletons' lead singer, Lauren Appleton.
Is it possible to make a name for one's self both loudly and softly? Apparently, Appleton has managed to figure out how to do so.
Years of relentless gigging, carving out an exhausting number of miles on the shaggy brown, orange and tan 1970s van she owns with bandmate/husband Kyle Appleton, has elevated her voice and stagecraft to an impressive level. Off stage, the soon-to-be-27-year-old Lauren has been quietly booking and promoting bands around town.
Joe Peters, who is also on the bill, is no slouch either. He encompasses The Appletons' "have gig, will travel" ethos with a matching work ethic that's taken him from one coast to the other. Peters recently opened up for Tim McGraw in Tempe, Ariz., and sang the National Anthem at Dodger Stadium during their game against the Padres on Sept. 2.
Peters' latest release, "The Whiskey Will EP," is a solid slab of modern country closing with an acoustic, low-key cover of Merle Haggard's "I Think I'll Just Sit Here and Drink," which, given the EP's title, rings appropriate.
Rounding out the lineup is local cover band Lipstick Revolver, which has so much material at the ready that it can play entire nights of different genres.
(The Roots and Boots Tour, featuring Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye, will take place at 7 p.m. Oct 20 at the Fox, 2001 H St. Tickets, ranging from $53 to $84, are available at axs.com.)