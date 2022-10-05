 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Caploe fine-tunes Dad body of work

While David Caploe is not in any danger of losing his main gig as the front person for the opulently moody local band Hate Drugs, he's also not one to limit his artistic expression to one outlet either.

His side project Best Dad, loosely based on him being jokingly referred to as the "band dad" by his bandmates, sees the 29-year-old Caploe taking the reins in a way that he usually doesn't really do: solo.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

