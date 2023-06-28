When a musician as revered as guitarist Buddy Guy says his tour is "Damn Right Farewell," you better listen.
Guy deserves the big goodbye. He's the epitome of a blues journeyman, whose fiery skill and dynamic expression only deepen in gravity with age. He's earned every ounce of awards, respect and acclaim, especially his induction in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. His latest release was the Grammy-nominated "The Blues Don't Lie" from 2022.
The multiple Grammy Award-winning 86-year-old living musical legend will perform Aug. 3 at Mechanics Bank Theater as part of the tour that will see the elder blues statesman performing with a wide array of special guests and co-headliners in different cities around the country.
The co-headliner when he gets to Bakersfield will be guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd who recently wrapped up his 25th anniversary tour for his breakthrough 1997 album "Trouble Is..." along with an accompanying documentary, "Trouble Is...25 The Film," about the making of that seminal release.
"We were celebrating 25 years of what was a monumental record both for us (the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band) and I believe for the genre as well," said Shepherd in a phone interview from his home in Tennessee.
"Rather than just repackage the same album like a lot of bands do and re-release the same thing we did it up big," the 46-year-old said. "We recorded a new version of the record. It's a faithful recreation of the original but there are some subtle differences so when you listen to it it sounds familiar but you do get a new listening experience."
After listening to both releases and comparing the two, it's pretty remarkable how alike they sound, two-and-a-half decades apart.
"We used all the same people that were involved with the original 'Trouble Is...' album except James Cotton the harmonica player from Muddy Waters' band who played on one song (who died in 2017). Instead we had Charlie Musslewaite who is a legendary harmonica player," Shepherd said.
"Originally we had the whole Double Trouble band from Stevie Ray Vaughan's band: Chris Layton on drums, Tommy Shannon on bass, Reese Wynans on keyboards, but Tommy's been retired basically for several years from playing music. Instead we used Kevin McCormick who's been the bass player in my band for a few years (now)."
The new 2022 version of "Trouble Is..." is darker, thicker sonically. Especially so on the superb track "Blue on Black," which is Shepherd's breakout hit and signature song — as well as the color of his signature Fender guitar, which has a bit more menace towards its end. Noah Hunt's vocals throughout are remarkably — stunningly — close in timbre to the tone he had in 1997.
"We did do two different versions of the record, actually," Shepherd said. "We did one version, which is the one we put out, and then we did another version where it was like, 'these are how these songs have evolved in the live performance over the past 25 years.' 'Cause, you know, you play these songs, inevitably, they're going to change live. You're going to stretch them out, things are going to change."
"But as I compared the two, it was really interesting because all of that stuff that we changed playing it live didn't necessarily translate in the studio to a better album. Actually, the further we got away from the sound of the original, the more it started to lose the vibe of the record and that's what made it so special. That's why we put out the version that we did."
There are no plans on releasing that version, though.
"At one point I thought about putting out both versions, but then I was like, 'It's just too much.' you know?" Shepherd said.
The set list for the Mechanics Bank show will feature material from his group's 2019 studio record "The Traveler" and also a fair amount from his 1995 debut album "Ledbetter Heights" that Shepherd recorded at 18 years old.
"I've wanted to be a real career artist and to be a career artist you have to make career music," Shepherd said. "That's what I set out to do and thankfully I think we've been on the right track from the beginning."
While this tour may be Guy's last, it's not the first one Shepherd's shared with him, having toured with him as far back as 2019.
"I've known him since I was 14 years old," Shepherd said. "The biggest thing he's done for me is show me what's possible with music. To just go up there and be free enough to just play whatever you want to play and do whatever you want to do and also at his age, man, he's doing things that people 20 or 30 years his junior may not have the energy to do. It's exciting to watch a guy like him at his age do what he does."
For his part, Shepherd's no stranger to Bakersfield having sun, fun, played and stayed here many times before.
"I lived in the Los Angeles area for 22 years so I actually really enjoyed coming up to Bakersfield 'cause I could just hop in the car and drive on up there and make a day trip out of it."
"There's some cool (places), especially up there by the Fox Theater itself, up and down that little area. There's some history there! There was this old guitar shop, I don't know if it's still there just a couple of blocks (away). We would go visit that place."
He was pleased to know Front Porch Music was still alive and open.
"It's nice when you get outside of places like L.A. and San Francisco and the big cities, and you see the parts of California that aren't always as talked about but show the history of the state.
You see buildings that have been there for decades and a lifestyle in the middle of the state that's different from all the major cities. I've always enjoyed stuff like that."
Where Shepherd was once a young guitar wunderkind, he's now an elder blues statesman of his own, very much on the same long-game career trajectory as musicians like Guy and B.B. King before him. Shepherd opened up the blues' appeal to a new generation of guitarists in the 1990s and beyond that were his own age. He sees younger audiences at his performances now not just because of his own personal musical story but also as a sign of an affirmation of substance.
"Some of these other young people out there," Shepherd said, "they're tired of the overly saturated crap that's out there that's all starting to sound the same and they're looking for some real music to sink their teeth into and this (concert) is one of the places that they can find that."
