When a musician as revered as guitarist Buddy Guy says his tour is "Damn Right Farewell," you better listen.

Guy deserves the big goodbye. He's the epitome of a blues journeyman, whose fiery skill and dynamic expression only deepen in gravity with age. He's earned every ounce of awards, respect and acclaim, especially his induction in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. His latest release was the Grammy-nominated "The Blues Don't Lie" from 2022.

