For the longest time, the Rustic Rail out in Oildale was one of those neat "off the beaten path" bars.

Tucked away just east of North Chester on Norris Road and located directly in front of frequently active railroad tracks, it, much like O'Hennings Bar down the street, was as unique for its history, longevity and architecture — evoking a train depot — as it was for its honky-tonk charm.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you the latest news on Bakersfield’s music scene every other Thursday.