For the longest time, the Rustic Rail out in Oildale was one of those neat "off the beaten path" bars.
Tucked away just east of North Chester on Norris Road and located directly in front of frequently active railroad tracks, it, much like O'Hennings Bar down the street, was as unique for its history, longevity and architecture — evoking a train depot — as it was for its honky-tonk charm.
I performed there many times with The Iron Outlaws and Country Deluxe and had a great time doing so. I would marvel at the bar's penny countertop and would spend time looking at all the random Americana artifacts decorated throughout. It was almost like a truck stop version of the Crystal Palace with its own sense of shared history. It even had its own cat!
It was also where I first met Red Simpson and saw him perform many years ago.
I remember spotting his pickup truck: a no-nonsense, older model with an embossed seat cover with the word "RED" woven down it.
The Rustic Rail was the epitome of a unique, neighborhood bar that, sadly, ran its course and shut its doors — at least temporarily — in 2020.
It has since been given a new life by Kip Sullivan, one of the former co-owners of the now-legendary local live music venue and restaurant Fishlips.
The renovated Rustic Rail has quietly hosted a few shows over the last few months including a performance by The Byrom Brothers back in June and they don't have plans for any "grand opening" in the near future.
"I don't like to call it that because we really don't have anything 'grand' to do other than just get our (expletive) open and start getting music in here," Sullivan said.
With that, two acts will be performing at the 21-and-over venue on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, local artist Crimson Skye, fresh off her recent tour of the Pacific Northwest, will perform a solo acoustic set.
Joshua Tree-based but Bakersfield-born-and-raised singer-songwriter Rove, the stage name of Herb Benham IV, son of longtime Bakersfield Californian columnist Herb Benham, will perform a solo acoustic set on Saturday.
His self-titled, self-described "cosmic western music" debut album under the Rove moniker was recently released and can be found on bandcamp.com at rovemojave.bandcamp.com.
"It's the debut of my outlaw country, Bakersfield Sound-adjacent sound," Benham said.
"It is an absolute honor to be chosen to perform at the opening weekend of the Rustic Rail, a stone's throw away from where Merle Haggard was born."
When I mentioned how expertly stated that was, Benham replied, "Almost like I'm the son of a newspaper man."
Damn right.
Crimson Skye, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, and Rove, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, both at the Rustic Rail, 147 E. Norris Road; 21 and over. Free to attend.
Also happening this weekend will be a double-dose of the Byrom family at 18th Street Bar & Grill.
The Byrom Brothers, featuring Monty and Tanner Byrom, will perform on Friday evening and Ivy & the Hippies, also featuring Tanner and Monty Byrom and fronted by Monty's wife, Ivy, will play Saturday.
That's a lot of Byroms!
The Byrom Brothers show will feature material from Monty's upcoming solo album, some Billy Satellite and Big House tracks, as well as the kind of soulful Americana featured on the band's 2022 release "The Age of Music." I sincerely hope they play "Ain't No Grease in L.A." off of Monty's 2014 album "100 Miles South of Eden." It's an absolute stunner, which, given Byrom's impressive catalog, is saying something.
Ivy & the Hippies, however, seems to be a project that showcases Ivy M. Byrom herself. The band has been Around for almost a year, the band has only recently solidified its lineup into something permanent, with an eye on releasing its first single soon.
The 41-year-old lead vocalist, who only started singing in 2020, is a perfect example that new talents can manifest regardless of age.
"I love the narrative of someone almost middle-aged finding themselves," Ivy said. "I started singing during quarantine. I never really sang, I hummed. I went on YouTube and I learned some chords on the piano and then that inspired me to sing so I started doing vocal exercises. Within a few months, this voice came out."
"I feel like I've been training for (this) my whole life, in a way. It's the most natural thing I feel that I've ever done."
Ivy & the Hippies' material is more rootsy compared to that of The Byrom Brothers. As Monty put it, "It's hippie music, bro. Reggae, 1960s, '70s psychedelic music."
In the spirit of that vibe, audience members are encouraged to dress in their 1960s best — mod sunglasses and all.
"We want the room really colorful," Monty said with Ivy adding, "Bring out your far-out vibes and your biggest bell bottoms. We're having a love-in."
The Byrom Brothers (Friday) and Ivy & the Hippies (Saturday), both shows 8 to 10 p.m., 18th Street Bar & Grill, 816 18th St. Free to attend.
Cesareo's pick
Ronnie Mack, 8 p.m. Aug. 4, 18th Street Bar & Grill, 816 18th St. Free to attend.
Ronnie Mack is a familiar name in the Los Angeles country music, Americana and rockabilly scene. He's even been referred to as a "treasure" to those communities. I tend to agree.
Mack, who moved to Los Angeles from Baltimore in the mid-1970s, is a formidable talent but he's probably best-known for his long-running series of Ronnie Mack Barndances, which ran from 1988 to 2013. They were a rite of passage for up-and-coming SoCal acts, a relaxed showcase for more established ones and a just-about-guaranteed heck of a good time.
The weekly (eventually monthly) event hit its stride at the Palomino Club in North Hollywood until the world-famous club shut its doors in 1993. The weekly event bounced from venue to venue until it landed at Joe's Great American Bar & Grill in Burbank in 2009 and remained there until the Barndance stopped after 25 years.
During that time, those Barndances saw quite an illustrious who's who of guest artists perform and sit in, including Bruce Springsteen, Mick Fleetwood, Billy Burnette, Rosie Flores, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Dave and Phil Alvin, James Burton and the late Ray Campi.
I played one of the Barndances at Joe's in 2012 and it was an amazing experience. These weren't just shows, they were a curriculum with decades-worth of history giving them the appropriate gravity.
Mack will be playing at 18th Street Bar & Grill on Aug. 4 with a band that will include out-of-town players from the Barndance days along with local luminaries like Ernie Lewis on fiddle and Phillip Hickerson on guitar.
For a moment in time, L.A. was home to a particular vintage of neon-lit glitter and rhinestone country, rockabilly and Americana.
Local audiences will soon get a chance to catch a glimpse, even if for a moment, of that Palomino life for themselves.