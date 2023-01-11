 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Acclaimed folk artist John McCutcheon returns to World Records

There's a line from the song "Mistaken" off of John McCutcheon's latest release "Leap!" that is simply stunning in its philosophical implications: "Most of what I love mistakes itself for nothing."

That line comes from the poem "Transubstantiation" by Molly McCully Brown, from her 2017 book of collected poetry "The Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded."

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you the latest news on Bakersfield’s music scene every other Thursday.

