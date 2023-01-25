CESAREO GARASA: A country homecoming for Rudy Parris with The Rounders

Visalia-based musician Rudy Parris is the epitome of larger-than-life talent.
Having shared a stage with him when he performed with Mento Buru, I can testify with complete confidence on just how formidable a player and heartfelt a person he can be. Those qualities are intertwined.
With his stout, bearlike frame, long hair, bellowing voice and his intense-yet-warm demeanor, Parris can sometimes appear to be an imposing figure — especially when he really digs into his playing.
He displays consummate musical expertise. Whether it be country, rock, metal, blues, bluegrass, Latin music, jazz, and even ska and reggae, Parris performs with bold confidence, passion, facility, historical knowledge and skill.
"I'm working on a new album. It's going to be called 'Latin Troubadour,' Parris said. "It's a mix of honky-tonk, bluegrass and Mexican music. The genre will be country music with those other flavors mixed in."
I fully believe that anyone who's watched him perform — whether with Mento Buru; his own bands, including The Parris Brothers with his brother, Abel; Hank Williams III's The Damn Band; or during his time fronting The Buckaroos at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace — his combustible talent and personality are undeniable.
His soulful take on The Police's "Every Breath You Take" in season three of "The Voice" was a seat-turner for two judges. Parris ended up on Team Blake but was eliminated a few rounds later.
This Friday, Parris will perform with Central Valley country music mainstay The Rounders at 18th Street Bar & Grill. Beating alongside all of the music that will be played that night will be a sentimental heart straight from Parris' own history.
"When I was 15, I saw them play at Grange Hall by my house," Parris said. "I watched country music with my parents, shows like 'Hee Haw' and 'Pop Goes the Country,' but this was my first live country show. I watched from the window and then the side door. It was like peering into another world. Little did I know that that would be my world some years later."
The Rounders, billed as "the longest running country music act in Central California" in the show description, have been playing the Tulare-Visalia area on and off for well over 40 years. After their lead singer, David Lasswell, passed away in 2015, the group went into hiatus with drummer Tommy Graham, guitarist Steve Forcum and bassist Ron Smith drifting off to pursue other projects.
The band reunited in December, playing a show with Parris at The Snow Line Saloon in Oakhurst, owned by outlaw country artist Whitey Morgan, coinciding with what would have been Lasswell's 72nd birthday.
Smith, who has been in The Rounders since their start, welcomes Parris' involvement.
"I dig Rudy, man," Smith said. "Playing with Rudy is a lot of fun. He's a great guitarist, a great singer and an overall nice guy."
Parris was well aware of the responsibility of taking over where Lasswell left off, stating on social media, "Nobody will ever fill his boots. I am honored to stand in his place. My 15-year-old self would have never dreamed I would play with these legends."
But, just as he did fronting The Buckaroos, Parris knows how to respectfully and effectively navigate a position once held by a beloved front person.
"I am looking forward to playing Bakersfield," Parris said. "I haven't played there in three years, since I was in The Buckaroos before the pandemic."
The Rounders will perform classic country music from the 1950s to the 1970s, with the first set dedicated as a tribute to Merle Haggard. Hopefully, Parris will play his rendition of Haggard's "Sing Me Back Home." It was a showstopper at the inaugural induction at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame a few years ago. It mesmerized the packed house into a stunned silence immersed in Parris' performance.
Haggard's former bandleader and pedal steel player, Norm Hamlet, will join the band for that first set.
"The Rounders are one of the greatest honky-tonk bands to ever play in Central California," Parris said. "I'm in awe of their expertise now."
Rudy Parris and The Rounders, 8 p.m. Friday, 18th Street Bar & Grill, 816 18th St. Free admission.
Cesareo’s picks
Tigercide, 7 p.m. Saturday, Off the Rails, 1517 18th St. Free admission.
Off the Rails, the new beer and wine bar and music venue in the old Fishlips location downtown, has been slowly finding its identity by hosting some pretty cool events as well as hosting a weekly Thursday night karaoke night that's a lot of fun to attend.
While the bar's aesthetic still retains a bit of the steel-cold vibe leftover from its On the Rocks/Texas 28 days (it really can't be helped) the inclusion of a lounge area to the side of the bar, including couch seating and side tables, gives the venue a kind of cozy coffee shop type of feel.
This Saturday's 21-and-over show will feature L.A.-based-with-local-roots darkwave duo Tigercide (singer Adriana Magaña is a Bakersfield native). The show is another feather in the cap of its promoters, entertainment collective The Mothership.
Tigercide's lush, synth-driven sound envelops and immerses listeners in some pretty deep waters. Its 2020 album "The Remedy" is a recommended listen to fans of dark trip-hop like "Mezzanine"-era Massive Attack and dreamy synthwave acts like Empire of the Sun. For the uninitiated, "The Singles (2012-2015)" collection is a good place to start and is available for purchase on the band's website, tigercide.com
The show is a release party for their upcoming release "Remedy Remixes," an album of remixes of the music off "The Remedy" by various DJs and producers. Two of the remix's contributors, DJ XoseX and DJ Odeed, will be performing at the show. The other half of Tigercide, instrumentalist Brendan Russell, will be following his Tigercide set with a DJ set under the name St. Brendan.
Get to the show by its 7 p.m. showtime because the venue has a tendency to close around 11, right when many people assume the show would be starting. Howie's Micheladas will set up in the venue to enhance the beers that Off the Rails has for sale. Their micheladas also come in gummy form!
For those of you who refrain from indulging in alcoholic beverages but still plan to attend, try the hops-infused bottled water. It's fun. Bucky's Hot Chicken will have its food truck parked behind the venue.
Tin Foil Hat Comedy Show, with Sam Tripoli and Eddie Bravo, at 6 p.m., Interactive Swarm Tank Show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, Suite 7. Presale tickets $25 per show or $45 for both, available at thewellcomedyclub.com. 661-724-6609.
Last year's Tin Foil Hat Comedy Show with Sam Tripoli and Eddie Bravo at The Well Comedy Club was one heck of a wild ride and they're about to do it all over again there Saturday.
The evening was split into two sets. The first was a traditional stand-up comedy show where the comedians ran through their sets. Bravo's delivery was direct, rough and raw, much like the renaissance man comedian/musician/MMA fighter he is. Tripoli was laser-focused and his delivery airtight, the consummate pro.
But it was in the second set where I was reminded of the Hunter S. Thompson quote, "When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro."
This was the interactive "Swarm Tank" section of the evening where fans of Tripoli and his "Tin Foil Hat Podcast" he affectionately nicknamed "The Swarm" got up to the mic to pitch their favorite conspiracy theories to a game panel of judges including Tripoli and Bravo.
Some of the theories ranged from the potentially plausible to bonkers but Tripoli and Bravo (no stranger to conspiracy theories himself) took each theory with the same serious deliberation as an investor debating the potential win/loss ratio of a new business. As Bravo said about last year's show, they really get to let loose on that second set because by that time "everybody's on the same page."
For the fearless, the curious, the frugal or the all-in, I recommend getting tickets to both sets to get the full experience. Be warned: As of press time, only a few tickets were left and the Swarm Tank can go quite long so plan accordingly.
Get there early to grab a good seat and enjoy the trip into our attempts at trying to make sense of our collective real-life Twilight Zone. A reminder that we can and should laugh at the weirdness and absurdity of our world while we try to make sense of it all with varying degrees of imagination.