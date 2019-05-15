Country superstar Carrie Underwood is bringing her Cry Pretty 360 Tour to Rabobank Arena on Saturday but she's not coming alone. Along with opening acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, Underwood will have a local woman on the stage. Like she has at previous tour stops, she will have a local fan perform the rap on her hit song "The Champion."
Bakersfield's performer will be Aubrie Felkins, owner of the Prodonuts food truck, which sells protein-rich, gluten-free treats at the parking lot at 24th and M streets on certain weekdays and at Sully's locations around town.
The performer co-wrote "The Champion" with the rapper, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, along with Chris DeStefano and Brett James. It was used for the 2018 Winter Olympics, as well as the Super Bowl LII.
Underwood said in a statement: "When we were writing 'The Champion,' our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives. We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!”
The performer is supporting her fellow champions during this tour, with opening acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. That backs up what she said on the Nashville podcast "Women Want to Hear Women" last fall when asked why men are dominating the country radio charts.
"I see so many girls out there busting their rear ends," she said as reported by The Washington Post. "And so many guys out there, that it's some new guy has a No. 1 and I'm like, 'Good for you, that's great, but who are you?' ... Then these women, strong women, who are super-talented that totally deserve it, not getting the same opportunities."
It would seem "love wins" this Saturday for Underwood and her other fellow female performers.
