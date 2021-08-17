Camila brings its Luz Tour to Fox on Oct. 24

Beloved Mexican band Camila will bring the light to Bakersfield with its Luz Tour stop at the Fox Theater on Oct. 24.
The group was founded in 2005 by composer, interpreter and producer Mario Domm who signed a record deal with Sony Music, along with colleagues and friends guitarist Pablo Hurtado (San Luis Potosí) and singer Samo (Veracruz).
Camila has had a number of hits including "Abrázame," "Coleccionista de Canciones," "Todo Cambió" and "Mientes." It has sold more than 2 million albums worldwide, earning diamond and platinum certifications, and won three Latin Grammy Awards and three Billboard Awards.
Hurtado and Domm have been performing as a duo since Samo left the band in 2013.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $60 to $140, are on sale now. Purchase at axs.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday through Friday.