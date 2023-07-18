Party like an animal among the animals with CALM's Summer Concert Series kicking off later this month.
The California Living Museum will host two after-hours concerts as fundraisers to support its animal programs.
First up is a July 28 show with Twisted Gypsy, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band.
Beyond covers, the band — consisting of Niki Bente as Stevie Nicks, Timmy Gilmer as Lindsey Buckingham, Melia Rose Scaletty as Christine McVie, Erik Szabo as John McVie, Milo Todesco as Mick Fleetwood Aaron Kusterer on lead guitar — strives to embody the passion and energy of the original artists.
Experience another blast from the past with 1980s cover band FlashPants, which will perform Aug. 28.
Calling itself the "most hired band in California," playing more than 200 shows a year, FlashPants offers high-energy, Vegas-style '80s entertainment with plenty of dance music.
Food vendors will be on hand each night so guests can purchase a meal before the concert.
There will be plenty of standing room in front of the stage for general admission ticket holders. Guests may also bring low-back lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit in designated areas. CALM blankets will be available for purchase at the event.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concerts start at 7:30 p.m. at the zoo, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway.
Visit calmzoo.org/events to purchase tickets for either concert. Tickets are $50 per concert, which includes beer and seltzers.
