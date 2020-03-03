More than 1,000 Kern County students have been treated to an evening "on the town" by the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, demonstrating the power of a good idea.
It started six years ago, under a new program called BSONext, an effort to reach the audience of the future: the children, teens and young adults who weren't coming to concerts. Symphony board member Morgan Clayton saw that absence of younger audience members as a problem not only for the orchestra, but for the community.
"What are you doing to inspire the youth to listen to this kind of music," Clayton said.
Clayton said he discussed this problem with fellow board members Ira Cohen and Bruce Peters, and the BSONext concept was born. So was a challenge.
"I challenged business owners to buy tickets and give them to youth," Clayton said.
"Now let's incorporate some lifestyle — dinner with family, get dressed up," he said. "Basically, it becomes a 'date night,' a night out."
"Here's the cool thing: The kids get to talk to the various people who play a violin or a cello or whatever their favorite instrument is."
What started as a challenge has become a long-term commitment for a growing number of businesses.
"It's exceeded my expectations," Clayton said. "Everybody keeps buying tickets and participating because it's really cool."
Many of these nights out have included students attending as a group with chaperones. They get to socialize during the BSO's extended intermission, and they get to meet the performers, including conductor Stilian Kirov and any guest artists.
Some 200 elementary and high school students from Wasco and McFarland will attend this weekend's concert under the BSONext program — a first for these communities. According to the BSO, these students will get more than a great evening. Younger students will also visit the Bakersfield Museum of Art, while older students tour either Bakersfield College or CSUB, all followed by a catered dinner and a pre-concert lecture by Kirov and guest performer, harpist Alfredo Rolando Ortiz.
BSO executive director Holly Arnold said this kind of outreach is what led her to apply for and accept the position last summer.
"Having worked throughout the county for years, I learned first-hand of the disparity of opportunity for students and the push to close the education gap," Arnold wrote in an email. "(And I) felt the BSO could be a vehicle to help support change."
To support that effort further, Arnold created a new position for the organization with the purpose of expanding the orchestra's educational efforts. She hired former Panama-Buena Vista School District music teacher Kendra Green to connect with schools and students, as well as to apply for grants.
"Having a dedicated employee for student engagement has helped reach the outlying areas and grow the program," including adding Taft College to the ranks of college partners, Arnold wrote.
While the program has many immediate benefits — a special evening for students and their families; exposure to what is new music for many young concert-goers; the added ticket revenue for the orchestra — there are long-term benefits as well.
"I see the BSO as a community resource to not only support education, but also economic development through a more educated workforce and a robust arts and culture community, as businesses struggle to compete with other cities for employee recruitment and retention," Arnold wrote.
"When you look across California, there are not many cities that have their symphonies," Clayton said.
Clayton said it was vital for the entire local community to support and preserve the many arts organizations that make up Kern County's cultural life.
"If they were gone — I don't want to think what we'd be."
