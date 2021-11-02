BSO to bid honor retiring musician at concert Saturday

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will bid farewell to Michael Raney, its retiring principal trumpet, at its "Mozart and More" concert on Saturday.
The evening of captivating string orchestra works begins with Mozart's well-known "Eine kleine Nachtmusik," or "A Little Night Music."
Following the soothing interlude of Corigliano's "Voyage" is Purcell's Sonata for Trumpet and Strings, featuring Raney in his farewell performance. The concert closes with Tchaikovsky's rousing "Souvenir de Florence."
Michael Raney's interest in music began as a child when he attended Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra concerts. He was a product of the Bakersfield City School District's music education program, playing his first concert with the Bakersfield Symphony as a Bakersfield High School student called in to sub with the orchestra in 1977.
In 1990, Raney won a permanent seat in the orchestra, later taking over the principal trumpet chair in 2006.
Raney is an active musician in the community, performing with and leading many local jazz groups, playing musical theater shows, performing with rock and R&B bands, even recording backing tracks for West Virginia country star Mayf Nutter. He was awarded the outstanding soloist award at the Berkeley Jazz Festival while playing with the CSUB Jazz Band, has been featured on the Bakersfield New Music Collective Jazz album, and has also been involved with Bakersfield Winds and the Bakersfield Municipal Park Band.
In addition to his extensive musical presence in the Bakersfield area, Raney found his life's work in the study of ophthalmic optics. He was a president of the local Opticians Society, as well as becoming its state education chairman. He helped establish and manage the optical department at Southwest Eye Care and Laser along with Gregory Stainer and Glenn Kaprielian.
"There's a season for all things," Raney said in a news release. "I have had such a wonderful run. It's time for a new chapter; a new composition. However, I will always cherish the memories of working alongside my fellow musicians in the BSO."
Doors open at 5 p.m. with an optional pre-concert lecture at 5:15 p.m. before the concert begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets are $20 to $45 plus fees at axs.com. Save on fees by ordering at 661-323-7928.
Visit BSOnow.org for more about this concert and the 2021-22 season.