BSO concert to mark final performance for longtime clarinetist Mary Moore

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra has a special Mother's Day concert that can be streamed on Sunday.
Along with celebrating the holiday, this performance is of note as it is the final one for longtime clarinetist Mary Moore, who is concluding her 62nd season with the orchestra.
Moore is retiring from her musical seat as well as her role as orchestra manager and librarian. The dedicated performer, who never missed a season concert performance and once played with a broken elbow, will be greatly missed by her colleagues.
“Mary is, and will always remain, the light of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and to say Mary will be missed is an understatement,” BSO conductor Stilian Kirov said in a news release. “Mary is an inspiration to us all and gave tirelessly to help make the Symphony what it is today. She has created a lasting legacy by touching the lives of so many through her music and dedication.”
While live performances are still on hold, BSO executive director Holly Arnold said it was important to uphold the tradition of a concert on Mother’s Day weekend.
“We felt this is a perfect way to honor Mary’s final performance as well as many other women over the years who have been supporters and advocates for the Symphony,” Arnold said in the news release.
The concert will feature beautiful repertoire, opening with Black female composer Florence Price’s "Andante Moderato," described as an "enchanting movement of her string quartet in G major." The performance closes with Mozart’s Serenade No. 10, more commonly known as the Gran Partita. More information about the repertoire can be found on the Bakersfield Symphony’s website, bsonow.org.
Tune into the concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on KERO-23 ABC TV, KERO’s Facebook page or at BSOnow.org.
Those who would like to send Moore a note or card can mail them to the Bakersfield Symphony at P.O. Box 751, Bakersfield, 93302.
Anyone who wishes to support the Bakersfield Symphony, can visit bso.now/donate or contact the office at 323-7928.