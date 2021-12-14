Brit Floyd will rock the Fox on June 25

Brit Floyd returns to the Fox Theater on June 25.
Known as "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show," the band has performed more than 1,000 shows since launching in Liverpool, England, in 2011, with sold-out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.
Its brand-new production features highlights from "The Wall," "The Dark Side of the Moon," "Wish You Were Here," "Animals," "The Division Bell" and a show stopping 23-minute note-for-note performance of the iconic era defining song "Echoes," from Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album "Meddle."
Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. June 25 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday at axs.com. Use code "FLOYDFOX22" for early access at 10 a.m. Wednesday. They are also available by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.