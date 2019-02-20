It's a good month to be a bluegrass fan in Bakersfield. Thanks to Pat Evans at World Records, there are two shows on tap to get aficionados of American roots music out on the scene.
First up is a free show from local bluegrass outfit The Grassinators. The band is led by Jack Pierce who knows a thing or two about the genre as the organizer of the Great 48 Jam, Bakersfield’s annual bluegrass jam and live music festival.
The Grassinators will put on a free show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
That performance will whet the appetite for the big draw next week when the queen of bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, returns to Bakersfield with her band the Rage on March 1.
Raised in Greentop, Mo., Vincent comes from a family of bluegrass performers stretching back five generations. Her award-winning career began as a child in her family's band, The Sally Mountain Show.
"When I started singing at 3, then joined the group at age 5, we had a TV and radio show and made recordings," she told The Californian in 2013 in advance of her performance at the Great 48 Jam. "It was more a way of life before it was a career. My dad would pick me up from school every day, and my dad, grandpa and I would play until dinner. Then friends would come over and we'd play until bedtime. This was an everyday occurrence. We would travel all over the world and perform. It was wonderful on-the-job training. My mom used to say she took us off the bottle and put us on bluegrass."
Over the years, Vincent has collaborated with many artists including Dolly Parton, country legend Gene Watson, Richard Lynch, Dailey & Vincent, featuring her brother Darrin. Her work with Parton was evident as of this year with the duo's teaming on “If We Don’t,” which was featured in Parton’s newly released “Dumplin’ ” movie on Netflix.
