The alt-rock band Blue October will return to Bakersfield this spring at the Fox Theater.
This will be the third year in a row the group, now on its "Get Back Up" tour, has played Bakersfield.
Originally from Houston, the band consists of lead singer Justin Furstenfeld, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, lead guitarist Will Knaak, bassist Matt Novesky and Ryan Delahoussaye on violin, mandolin and piano. Blue October is best known for platinum singles "Into the Ocean" and "Hate Me."
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. May 31 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $31 to $43, go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Fox Theater's Box Office, by calling 324-1369 or at eventbrite.com.
