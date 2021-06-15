Blue October returning to Fox Theater on Nov. 23

If seeing Blue October in concert is what you live for, the Fox Theater has just the ticket.
The alt-rock band announced it will bring its This Is What I Live For 2021 tour to the Fox on Nov. 12.
Originally from Houston, the band consists of lead singer Justin Furstenfeld, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, lead guitarist Will Knaak, bassist Matt Novesky and Ryan Delahoussaye on violin, mandolin and piano. Blue October is best known for platinum singles "Into the Ocean" and "Hate Me."
The tour is named for the album of the same name, the quintet's 10th studio album that was released in October.
"These songs should make you want to fall in love with somebody, or miss somebody, or want to do something outrageous with your life," Furstenfeld said of the album's 13 tracks in a news release.
Blue October was originally slated to perform at the Fox on May 31, 2020, but the concert was postponed.
Tickets, ranging from $28 to $50, go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at thebakersfieldfox.com. Fans can get the jump at 10 a.m. June 24 by using the "LIVEATFOX" promo code.