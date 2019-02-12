After bringing down the house at the Acoustic KRAB Christmas Show in December, Blue October has announced it will return for a show at the Fox Theater this summer.
The alt-rock band will be fully plugged in for its June 7 show, part of The King Tour, which is currently in Europe before returning stateside next month.
Originally from Houston, the band consists of lead singer/guitarist Justin Furstenfeld, lead guitarist Will Knaak, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, bassist Matt Noveskey and Ryan Delahoussaye on violin/viola, mandolin and piano. Known for platinum singles "Hate Me" and "Into the Ocean," the band has had 11 top-40 singles from their past seven studio albums.
Doors open at 7 p.m,. with the show at 8 p.m. June 7 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $23 to $40, go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at ticketfly.com, by calling 324-1369, or by visiting the Fox box office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.