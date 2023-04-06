 Skip to main content
Blue Mountain Tribe to perform at world's largest pow wow

Blue Mountain Tribe, an award-winning band that's entertained Tehachapi crowds for more than a decade, will perform at the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, N.M., on April 28.

Group founder Robin Hairston said he was excited to learn that the local band made up of all indigenous musicians was selected to perform at what is said to be the largest powwow in the world.

